Write a spoken word poem, rap or song and win tickets to ‘Hamilton’

Attention students! Dayton Live is offering a chance to win tickets to “Hamilton” in a contest titled Founding Fathers Cypher.
A cypher is defined as a gathering of rappers, beatboxers and/or poets who take turns performing their work.
Student poets, writers, rhymers and rappers are encouraged to write their own spoken word poem, rap or song from a founding father’s perspective but in a modern voice. Then, share a video performing your piece.
SUBMIT YOUR VIDEO BY JAN. 14
• Students in 6th-12th grade in Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, or Warren counties create their own original spoken word poem, rap or song from the viewpoint of a founding father. If the student is under 18 years old, permission from parent(s) or guardian is required.
• The student’s original piece should focus on a specific founding father’s ideals or showcase a historical moment during the time of the American Revolution.
• This piece should not be longer than two (2) minutes.
• Students should record their performance of their original piece and post it to YouTube, Vimeo, Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok.
• Students should share the link to the video on the form at daytonlive.org/cypher. (Make sure the video is set so Dayton Live can see it!)
• Eight winners will be selected from the submissions and invited to perform their piece in the Schuster Center lobby on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.
• Each of the eight winning submissions will also receive two tickets to see the 8 p.m. performance of HAMILTON that night as well as a customized swag bag.
Visit daytonlive.org/cypher for more information.
“Hamilton” will be performed Jan. 26-Feb. 6, 2022 at the Schuster Center.
