WORTH THE DRIVE: Go antiquing at the Tri-State Antique Market

What to Know
By , Staff Writer
Updated April 29, 2023

A large-scale, vintage-only antique market will open in Lawrenceburg, Ind. on May 7 featuring an extensive retro collection.

Opening for the season, the Tri-State Antique Market features more than 200 unique vendors looking to sell off retro merchandise, collectables and furniture. Items from nearly every period in history can be found throughout the market, according to market organizers.

The offering is a “true smorgasbord” of pop culture memorabilia, early 1800s furnishings and items for thrifters.

The antique market runs from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on the first Sunday of the month for the entire May through October season at the Lawrenceburg Fairgrounds. Lawrenceburg, about an hour drive from Dayton, is located on the intersection of the Indiana-Ohio-Kentucky border.

The 38th season of the Tri-State Antique Market will also feature small attractions for the family, including a photo booth. Local food and drinks are available through concessions on-site, and there are shaded seating areas for visitors to relax and eat.

All items sold at the market are required to be at least 30 years old and out of production to guarantee the market offers only vintage goods. More than 3,000 DIY-ers, shoppers, thrifters, flippers and collectors come to the fairgrounds every month to check out the collection.

Admittance to the market is $5 per person but parking is free. There is no extra charge for shoppers who want to get a head start on the day and pick out vintage items during the early bird hour at 6 a.m.

Whether it is sunny or rainy, the market will go on throughout the summer season. Over half of the market vendors are under shelter or indoors, so the weather won’t put a stop to shopping.

HOW TO GO

What: Tri-State Antique Market

When: Opening day is Sunday, May 7; The market will run on the first Sunday from May through October. Market hours are 7 a.m.-3 p.m., with early bird shopping hours beginning at 6 a.m.

Where: Lawrenceburg Fairgrounds, 351 E Eads Parkway, Lawrenceburg, Ind.

Cost: Admission for adults is $5. Children and pets are admitted for free.

More info: lawrenceburgantiqueshow.com

About the Author

Zoë is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com. She earned her BA in communication from the University of Dayton and has four years in the journalism industry, including bylines in national and local news. She previously worked as a reporting intern for Dayton Daily News.

