Winan’s collaborates with Ohio distillery for new chocolate treat

The beloved local chocolatier and coffee shop has released a special collaboration with Columbus-based Watershed Distillery just in time for the holiday shopping season. Bourbon Cherry Cordials with Watershed Bourbon is now available for purchase online, ready to ship to your home.

“The collaboration between Winans Chocolates and Watershed Distillery is a natural progression between two Ohio favorites committed to supporting quality local products,” according to Winans website. “We hope you enjoy the taste of each Bourbon Cherry Cordial as much as we enjoyed creating them.”