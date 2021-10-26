White Castle offers more deals as 100th birthday year nears end

The holiday promotion begins on Nov. 1 with a $5 promotional gift card for free with the purchase of $25 in gift cards. The gift card promotion will run through Jan. 2, 2022, with the $5 promo cards valid between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28, 2022.

“While our 100th birthday year is winding down, we have no plans to dial back our appreciation for Cravers everywhere,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “So, we’re going to become their holiday hero, giving them some terrific digital offers and delivery deals the next couple of months.”