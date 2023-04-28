X

Where you can find ice cream nachos in the Dayton area

Credit: Facebook Photo

Credit: Facebook Photo

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
24 minutes ago

An ice cream trend gaining traction on TikTok the last two years can be found right here in the Dayton area.

Maybe it was just me, but ice cream nachos were all over my Facebook feed yesterday. A post in the Facebook group, Ohio Road Trips, asked if anyone knew of any shops in the southern Ohio area that sold ice cream nachos. After looking through the comments, I found out there were at least two places in the Dayton area.

1. The Sweet Retreat 🍦

Location: 2613 S. Smithville Road in Dayton

Details: The Sweet Retreat reopened for the season on Tuesday, April 18. According to the ice cream shop’s Facebook page, they offer three different flavors of ice cream nachos in two sizes. Customers can order Raspberry Cheesecake, Minto Oreo or Peanut Butter Heart Attack in a small or large quantity.

Last year, The Sweet Retreat held an Ice Cream Nacho competition. Employees created specialty nachos ideas and the public voted for their favorite to be added to the menu. The winner was Iced Caramel Latte Nachos featuring coffee ice cream, caramel drizzle and crunchy caramel topping. The shop also featured specialty nachos during shark week last year.

Hours of operation are 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

2. Arrow Queen 🍦

Location: 431 N. Main St. in New Carlisle

Details: Arrow Queen, an ice cream shop that has been in Clark County for over 50 years, has offered ice cream nachos for three years.

A post on the shop’s Facebook page yesterday said customers can choose any two toppings or candy for the nachos and whipped cream and nuts are included. Nearly three hours later, the shop announced they sold the entire case of waffle ice cream nachos. Luckily, another case is scheduled for today.

Spring hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

If you own an ice cream shop in the Dayton area that has ice cream nachos, email Natalie.Jones@coxinc.com to be added to the list.

In Other News
1
Franco the Foodie serves traditional Italian dishes in New Carlisle
2
Treasuring the little things and sound advice: How does your mom remind...
3
10 Dayton area record shops celebrating Record Store Day 2023
4
McDonald’s Big Mac sauce to be offered in dip cups
5
More Crumbl stores coming to Dayton area

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top