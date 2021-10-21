What you need to know about trick-or-treating in your community

Beggars Night — or trick-or-treat night — will be held in most communities on Thursday, Oct. 28 or Sunday, Oct. 31.
Trick-or-treat schedule 2021
Is trick-or-treating happening in your community? Below are community trick-or-treat dates and times, organized by county, then community.
We will continue to update this listing as communities share their plans.
Communities, please share your plans with us to add to this list by sending an email to newsroomddn@gmail.com.
BUTLER COUNTY
Fairfield: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Hamilton: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Madison Twp: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.
Middletown: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Monroe: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Oxford: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Trenton: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.
West Chester Twp.: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
CLARK COUNTY
Clark County: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.
GREENE COUNTY
Beavercreek: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Bellbrook: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Fairborn: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Xenia: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Yellow Springs: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
MIAMI COUNTY
Covington: Thursday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.
Piqua: Thursday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.
Tipp City: Thursday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.
Troy: Thursday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.
West Milton: Thursday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
Butler Twp.: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Centerville: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Dayton: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Englewood: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Huber Heights: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Kettering: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Miami Twp.: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Moraine: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Riverside: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Trotwood: Thursday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.
Vandalia: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Washington Twp.: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
West Carrollton: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
PREBLE COUNTY
Eaton: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Lewisburg: Thursday, Oct. 28, 6-7:30 p.m.
West Alexandria: Thursday, Oct. 28, 6-7:30 p.m.
WARREN COUNTY
Carlisle: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Clearcreek Twp.: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Franklin: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Lebanon: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Mason: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Springboro: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.