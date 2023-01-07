What are your gardening resolutions for 2023?

But when you get home, you are not sure where to plant it so it goes in the porch/driveway garden. Mine is located right off the back patio, behind the house, and under a redbud tree. This way they aren’t in the full hot sun.

Yes, I water this garden almost every day in the summer, until I can find time, or a location, to plant everything. Last summer, I was able to plant all the early spring purchases before June.

However, fall came around, and guess what? More plants. I still have some out there right now, but I covered them with mulch so that they survive (hopefully) the winter.

Each year I have two resolutions related to the garden. I am pleased that I can keep the resolution or at least part of it.

Last year I also resolved to get my perennial beds in order. I worked on small pieces, weeding, adding a preemergent herbicide and mulch, and adding plants to fill in as needed.

By doing this in small pieces, I am finally taming this beast. Thus, another resolution is to tackle a few more sections this summer this year. Eventually, I will have it the way I want it.

Only to turn around and start renovating it, right? That’s what gardeners do.

I have also resolved to garden smarter, not harder. The older I get, the more I realize that I can’t go at it all day, 10 hours at a time. I must break it down into chunks and take more breaks.

I am having a difficult time with this. When I am on a roll, I just want to keep right on going. I could do this when I was younger but now, I pay for it the next day.

I resolve that this year, I will pay attention to my body and what it’s telling me. After weeding in one position for a long time, I will change tasks and muscle groups to prevent major sore muscles!

At least I can continue to garden and for that I am grateful.

Pamela Corle-Bennett is the state master gardener volunteer coordinator and horticulture educator for Ohio State University Extension. Contact her by email at bennett.27@osu.edu.