Emotion-focused communication and other ways people with dementia might feel supported

According to the World Health Organization more than 57 million people worldwide are affected by dementia.

A recent study by Miami University’s Scripps Gerontology Center and United Church Homes (UCH) showed that 10 minutes of personalized attention, such as interacting with pets or spending time outside, showed an improvement in mood and a reduction in dementia symptoms.

The Individualized Positive Psychosocial Interaction (IPPI) program involved emotion-focused communication in 10-minute, one-on-one sessions with residents living in UCH nursing homes. The study was conducted during a 19-month period and 130 people participated.

Dr. Katy Abbott is the executive director of the Scripps Gerontology Center and professor of gerontology at Miami University.

“The improvements were immediate, and we also saw improvements over three and six months,” said Abbott, who was also the principal investigator of the study.

The National Institutes of Health estimate that new dementia cases in the U.S. are expected to double by 2060. The study’s results could be used to help caregivers and dementia patients.

“Family caregivers can advocate that their relative’s preferences are known and shared with professional caregivers,” Abbott said.

Known as person-centered care, this approach to dementia care accounts for an individual’s unique life experience and personal preferences to help tailor care, rather than a one-size-fits-all approach to a dementia diagnosis.

An individualized approach also allows for a stronger relationship between the caregiver and recipient, and also supports more meaningful interactions and activities.

The results of the study were printed in the Journal of the American Medical Directors Association (JAMDA) and will also be presented at the Center for Innovation (CFI) conference in August.

Abbott said a long-term follow-up study is planned.

Knowing an individual’s personal preferences can help caregivers keep those with dementia calm, and help redirect or reassure them during emotional or stressful situations.

Family members and caregivers can ask people about activities they enjoy, and check in periodically as preferences can change over time as dementia progresses. It is important that all seniors feel valued and understood, especially when dementia leads to communication issues.

With nonverbal dementia patients, a personal relationship can be formed through eye contact, smiling, speaking in a gentle tone, using touch to give reassurance and paying attention to body language to understand the individual.

A personal relationship is also helpful in anticipating needs and planning enjoyable activities for dementia patients. Calm environments, favorite snacks, preferred music, looking at pictures or simple outdoor events can create positive experiences.

MORE INFO

Go online to preferencebasedliving.com.