UPLIFTING: Local customer ‘pays it forward’ with $4K donation to fellow Dunkin’ diners

The maximum amount of money a Dunkin’ gift card can be loaded with is $100. So the employees loaded 40 gift cards with $100. As soon as customers pulled-up to pay or after ordering inside, they were told the good news that their tab had already been taken care of.

“The employees were very excited about it because it gave them a little more time to be a little more friendly with everybody and to talk” to customers more than normal, Owens said.

Thanks to customers’ bills ringing up at zero dollars, Owens said her employees were able to walk away with higher tips than they would during a typical shift.

The do-gooder wanted to stay anonymous, but according to Owens, the customer told her, “Everyone is so pleasant at the Beavercreek Dunkin’. I just want everyone to enjoy a good time until the money runs out. I just wanted to pay it forward!”

The customer went on to talk to Owens about how bad of year 2020 was for so many, and they just wanted to make some other people’s day better in a small way.