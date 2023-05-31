Troy Strawberry Festival returns this weekend

The 47th annual Troy Strawberry Festival is returning to downtown Troy and along the Great Miami River Levee this weekend with food, art and craft vendors, live entertainment and much more.
Festivities kick off Friday with the Strawberry Jam-Hometown Celebration from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Strawberry Jam will feature a ribbon cutting, followed by the dyeing of the fountain. There will be live music and activities for children with a limited number of Strawberry Festival vendors open. Downtown restaurants and shops will be open as well.
The full festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. This year’s theme is “Berries Rock.”
Festivalgoers can expect a variety of vendors serving all kinds of strawberry delights including strawberry doughnuts, strawberry shortcake, strawberry cheesecake, strawberry cannoli, strawberry ice cream, strawberry salsa and more. Each food vendor represents a local nonprofit that serves the Troy and Miami County area.
There will be live entertainment on three stages highlighting musicians and bands, dancers and fitness studios. Festivalgoers can stop by the Prouty Plaza Stage at 11 a.m. Saturday for the Little Miss and Mr. Contest or the Community Stage at 1:30 p.m. Saturday for a pie eating contest. On Sunday, there will be a Cruise-In at Troy Community Park.
If you plan on attending the festival, there will be two free shuttles from the Miami County Fairgrounds and ITW Hobart Headquarters. The shuttles will drop festivalgoers off at the Miami County Courthouse.
Last year’s post-COVID festival brought a record crowd estimated at more than 200,000, said Linda Roth, chair of last year’s festival. Local nonprofits and participating vendors generated more than $400,000 in revenue.
For more information, visit www.troystrawberryfest.com or the festival’s Facebook page.
