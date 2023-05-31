Troy Strawberry Festival returns this weekend

Festivities kick off Friday with the Strawberry Jam-Hometown Celebration from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Strawberry Jam will feature a ribbon cutting, followed by the dyeing of the fountain. There will be live music and activities for children with a limited number of Strawberry Festival vendors open. Downtown restaurants and shops will be open as well.

The full festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. This year’s theme is “Berries Rock.”