Military members and families can go to Dayton Art Institute for free all summer

The initiative is a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families, in collaboration with the Department of Defense and participating museums across America dedicated to supporting, connecting and empowering military families.

“At the DAI, we are incredibly proud to participate in the Blue Star Museums program each year as a way to honor and thank the brave military families who sacrifice so much for our country,” said Michael R. Roediger, Director & President of the DAI. “This initiative is more than just free admission — it’s our invitation for military families to find moments of joy, connection and inspiration at the museum, time and time again. We hope they’ll visit often, not just in the summer, but throughout the year. Every time you visit the DAI, you are creating memories and a sense of belonging in our community.”

During the duration of the program, the DAI will offer free museum admission to those currently serving in the United States Military — Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy and Space Force, members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), DD Form 1173-1 ID card or the Next Generation Uniformed Services (Real) ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.

This includes admission to all Special Exhibitions, Focus Exhibitions and the DAI collection galleries. In addition, the DAI offers active-duty military personnel and their families a $10 discount on the purchase or renewal of an individual, duo or family membership.

Find the list of participating museums at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.