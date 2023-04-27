Taylor Swift fans can save lives and win tickets to The Eras Tour by donating blood

Anyone who registers to give blood through “You’ve Got Good Blood” drive with CBC during the month of May will be automatically entered for a chance to win tickets. One winner will be selected to receive two tickets to the June 30 show at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Those who register will also get a free “Sunshine & Saving Lives” beach towel.

Explore 10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

Taylor Swift fans were met with several challenges to purchasing tour tickets when they went on sale last November. Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan presale processes restricted the number of people who received presale codes for the early on-sale window.