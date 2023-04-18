Tapas, wine bar to open officially Wednesday in downtown Urbana

Pequeños Tapas and Wine Bar, located at 31 Monument Square in downtown Urbana, is opening to the public on Wednesday, April 19, according to a post on the bar’s Facebook page.
Jonathan Kouse, who owns the bar with Urbana natives Bryan Thompson and Jeremiah Stocksdale, previously told Dayton.com the tapas and wine bar will feature Spanish and Portuguese inspired small plates and wine.
Customers will be able to order wine by the glass or bottle upstairs as they try and share small plates, Kouse explained. Ingredients for the small plates are sourced directly from Spain and Portugal.
“(I’m looking forward to) letting people experience cuisine they’ve never experienced before in an atmosphere that they haven’t experienced before,” Kouse said. “They’re going to be able to get multiple plates and try different things.”
Pequeños Tapas and Wine Bar will be open 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The bar will be closed on Tuesday and Sunday.
According to the post, the bar will be offering a Happy Hour every day from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Happy Hour on Saturday will include a discount on drinks only.
The bar will also feature a tasting room and retail wine area downstairs, where customers can buy wine by the bottle, Kouse said.
He described the atmosphere of a tapas bar found in Spain or Portugal as a crowded area where every inch is being utilized. He explained they hope to bring that same feeling to Urbana. The bar will seat 25 people inside and 25 people outside.
“It’s an experience,” Kouse said. “We hope people come here and share the experience of it.”
For more information about Pequeños Tapas and Wine Bar, visit the bar’s Facebook page.
