Sweet treat shop coming to downtown Springfield

Tyson Yirak said they bought two freezers, a six-foot table and started selling popsicles at The Market at Mother Stewart’s. He said they did good during their first market, but after more people heard about them, they started selling out.

In 2021, they bought a trailer and expanded to other farmers markets, festivals and events. They said they were even at a few of Dave Chappelle’s comedy shows in Yellow Springs.

“It has grown way quicker that we would have ever thought,” he said.

Explore Xenia natives bringing a taste of Hawaii to their hometown

Owning a popsicle business was a dream for the couple. Years before they moved back to Springfield, their hometown, they recalled a popsicle business in Atlanta that sparked the idea that this type of business would be fun to do.

Betsy Yirak said they always had a brick-and-mortar in mind, but hadn’t found the right fit until this space opened up.

She explained that they knew they couldn’t only do popsicles, so they added rolled ice cream and boba tea to the menu. Tyson Yirak added they are hoping to acquire a liquor license to make boozy popsicles, rolled ice cream and shakes as well.

The Yiraks said they are looking forward to joining the other businesses in downtown Springfield and think their sweet treat shop will complement what is already there.

“Springfield has gotten us to this point, and we’re hoping they continue to support,” Tyson Yirak said.

Champion City Pops, Sweets & Treats is planning to hire 10 to 12 people. Those interested should email championcitypops@gmail.com. The owners said they are also planning to have a wall in the shop dedicated to supporting local businesses. Small business owners interested in selling their products in the shop should email them as well.

The couple has sold their food trailer, but said they are available for special events. For more information, visit www.championcitypops.com or the establishment’s Facebook page.