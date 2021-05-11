Starting today, masks no longer required outdoors at Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Masks are no longer required outdoors at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.
“Per the State of Ohio mandate, masks are not required outdoors unless you cannot safely and consistently stay 6 feet from other groups,” the zoo posted on its website.
Masks are still required indoors and must cover the nose, mouth and chin. Social distancing should also still be adhered to.
Credit: Columbus Zoo / Facebook
All guests (including Zoo Members) are required to have a dated, timed ticket until 2 p.m. to help ensure that social distancing and other precautions are followed appropriately.
After 2 p.m., members and day guests can visit the zoo any day without a timed entry/reservation.
More information about the Columbus Zoo’s COVID-19 plan can be found here.