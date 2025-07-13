Column: What you drink is as important as what you eat

All juice is part of the fruit or vegetable group. Juice should make up half or less of total recommended fruit or vegetable intake.

Milk is a part of the dairy group. A cup is equal to 1 cup of milk or yogurt, 1 ½ ounces of natural cheese or 2 ounces of processed cheese.

Tropical Smoothie

Makes 2 Cups

170 Calories per cup

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups mango chunks (fresh or frozen)

1 banana

1 cup milk

2 tablespoons lime juice

Directions:

Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. When using frozen fruit, place that in the blender first.

Fruit Shake

Makes 5 Cups

110 Calories per cup

2 cups of fruit (any type)

2 cups nonfat or 1% milk

6 ounces low-fat vanilla or plain yogurt

1 cup 100% orange juice or other 100% fruit juice

Directions:

1. Cut fruit into small pieces and place it in a blender.

2. Add remaining ingredients.

3. Blend on high until smooth.

