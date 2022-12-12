Springfield baker remembers baking with her granny during the holidays

Besides D. Sweets’ decorated holiday cookies, other treats include hot cocoa cookies, cupcakes, rice crispy treats, blondies and brownies with holiday flavors such as peppermint mocha and sugar cookie dough and more.

Hill said her favorite part of owning the bakery is the excitement of filling large orders for company parties and for those that have D. Sweets as part of their family’s tradition.

“It’s fun to experience the buzz of a busy shop as people come in,” Hill said. “We love baking for so many special occasions! To be apart of so many of life’s celebrations makes it all worth while.”

Hot Cocoa Cookie Recipe from D. Sweets

2 sticks of softened butter

1 cup of sugar

2/3 cup of brown sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon of vanilla

3 1/4 cups of flour

4 packages of hot chocolate mix (not sugar free)

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of baking soda

2 teaspoons of baking powder

1 cup of chocolate chips

1 cup of marshmallow bits

1. Preheat over to 350 degrees.

2. In a mixing bowl, mix butter until light and fluffy. Add in sugars and mix until well combined. Add eggs and vanilla, mixing until just combined.

3. Combine dry ingredients in a bowl and stir to combine. Add to wet ingredients and stir to combine.

4. Scoop onto lined baking sheets and bake for 9 to 11 minutes. Cool for at least 10 minutes before transferring.