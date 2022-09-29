Spring Valley Potato Festival returns this weekend

In particular, a new food vendor called “The Loaded Potato,” based in Huntington, West Virginia, features gourmet baked potatoes with a variety of fillings.

Other festival staples include potato soup, potato candy, potato sundaes, ribbon fries, pork chops, bourbon chicken, chicken noodles and homemade baked goods.

Throughout the weekend there will be a kiddie tractor pull, pet parade, classic car show, beer garden with TVs, live music and a mashed potato tug of war.

Keck said the mashed potato tug of war will be filled with a pit of 100 to 200 pounds of mashed potatoes. The event kicks off at noon on Sunday next to the bike path behind the old Woolen Mill.

There will also be large mums for sale with funds benefitting the Spring Valley Association of Community and Townships Services (ACTS). ACTS is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life in the community through historical preservation, community beautification, and youth activities, among other efforts.

Keck said all funds made at the festival goes back into the community.

The Spring Valley Potato Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at 2 W. Main Street, Spring Valley. Paid festival parking is available at Walton Park.

For more information, visit www.springvalleyoh.com/events or the festival’s Facebook page.