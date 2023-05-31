Paddlers will take to Troy for the 2023 Great Float

It’s time to take to the river once again.
Eager paddlers can register now for the Great Float 2023. The event will celebrate the Great Miami Riverway by bringing out over 100 paddlers, kayakers and canoers for a 5-mile excursion down the major river running through the Miami Valley. The Great Miami Riverway, the city of Troy and Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau are inviting everyone out for the day to explore what to river provides for the Dayton area.
This year’s adventure will start at Farrington Reserve in Piqua and participants will float down to Treasure Island Park in Troy. Paddlers will park and drop off their boats at Treasure Island Park and be shuttled up to the take off point at the reserve. After the float, an afterparty will feature boxed dinners from Smith’s Boathouse participants can purchase for $15 during registration.
Last year’s Great Float event took paddlers from West Carrolton to Miamisburg while showing off areas of riverway redevelopment along the way. Alongside a day of fun on the water, the Great Float allows participants to experience firsthand the expansive riverway that includes over 99 miles of paved trails that links the riverway to its surrounding communities, from Piqua to Hamilton.
Registration for the waterway adventure closes on June 14 and must be completed online. Paddlers are welcome to bring their own kayaks, canoes and other human-powered watercrafts. For those participants, registration is $15. Kayaks, paddles and lifejackets will be available to rent for $50 for people who want to take to the water but don’t have their own boat. T-shirts with the Riverway logo can be purchased during registration for $15 as a commemorative keepsake.
HOW TO GO
What: The Great Float 2023
When: Thursday, June 29 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Treasure Island Park, located at 409 N. Elm St, Troy
Cost: Participants who bring their own kayak, canoe or paddleboard are $15. Participants who need to rent a boat are $50. Participants can also add on a boxed lunch from Smith’s Boathouse for an additional $15 and a Riverway T-shirt for an additional $15.
More information: For additional details and to register for the Great Float, visit https://protix.cityspark.com/e/2023-great-float-troy.
