Ohio Liquor spring bottle lottery underway

Credit: HANDOUT

Credit: HANDOUT

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
42 minutes ago

It’s that time again! Ohio Liquor (OHLQ) is giving Ohioans the chance to purchase limited supply bottles of bourbon and other spirits in its spring bottle lottery.

According to OHLQ’s website, bottle lotteries are random draw contests giving residents an equal opportunity to purchase bottles of a limited supply product.

“Many of the world’s most sought-after liquor products are distilled in very small quantities, resulting in a limited supply,” the website said. “OHLQ holds bottle lotteries to ensure that Ohio is able to fairly distribute small shipments when they are sent to our state.”

ExploreSelf-pour tap house coming this spring to West Carrollton

Ranging from $40.99 to $1,149.99, here are eight bottles you can enter to “win.”

  • Blanton’s Straight From the Barrel (750 ML) — $150
  • Elmer T. Lee Single Barrel Bourbon (750 ML) — $40.99
  • Michter’s Single Barrel 20 (750 ML) — $1,149.99
  • Old Fitzgerald 19 Yr Bottled In Bond Decanter (750 ML) — $239.99
  • Parkers Heritage Collection 16th Edition (750 ML) — $174.99
  • Weller Single Barrel (750 ML) — $49.99
  • Willett Family Estate 6yr Bourbon Btb (750 ML) — $131
  • Willett Family Estate 8yr Bourbon Btb (750 ML) — $235.98
ExploreVegan restaurant featuring multiple cuisines opens in Yellow Springs

“Winning” the lottery means you will obtain the right to purchase the bottle. Ohioans have until April 18 to enter. Winners will be notified by email of their winning product, purchase location and purchasing time period.

The bottle lottery is open to any Ohio resident who is of legal drinking age and has a valid Ohio driver’s license or state-issued ID card.

For more information or to enter, visit www.ohlq.com or OHLQ’s Facebook page.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle.

