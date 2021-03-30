NEW OWNERS: Local family of realtors buys the Millworks in Yellow Springs

A Dayton-based family of commercial realtors is the new owner of the Millworks in Yellow Springs, which houses several tenants, including Yellow Springs Brewery and the soon-to-open Tuck-N-Red’s Spirits & Wine.
The property will be managed by co-owner Allison Moody, a Yellow Springs resident. Ric Moody, Allison’s father, and Paul Moody, her brother, are also part of the ownership team. All three are commercial realtors at Coldwell Banker Commercial Heritage. They purchased the 50,000-square-foot property from Jessica Yamamoto and Antonio Molina, who had owned the property on North Walnut Street in the northern part of the village since 2018.
“We are happy to have a presence in Yellow Springs and to bring professional property management to Millworks,” Ric Moody told the Dayton Daily News in an email. “In a few short weeks, we have painted the Yellow Springs Brewery building and are preparing for Tuck & Reds Distillery to open. A new main sign has already been ordered. We have plans for paving the gravel parking lot, add parking lot lights and to provide access from the bike trail next to our property to all the tenants.”
Lisa Wolters, co-founder and co-owner of Yellow Springs Brewery, said, “We are very much looking forward to working with Allison. She and her company already made a much-needed improvement by painting the front of our building and fixing some immediate issues. Plans are also in the works to make some other functional changes that support our business and will add to our customer’s experience.”
A co-founder of Tuck-N-Red’s Spirits & Wine agreed.
“Alison will be an awesome landlord and great benefit to Millworks businesses and Yellow Springs,” Charles “Red” Harrell told this news outlet Tuesday, March 30. “She is excited to get in and get started, and she already has, taking care of the things that needed corrected for her tenants.”
Ric Moody said his family has been involved with commercial real estate since 1949. “I am the second generation in the business, and now my kids are the third generation,” he said. “We want to be good neighbors in Yellow Springs and have been welcomed with open arms by the tenants, citizens and the village.
Yellow Springs village officials “have been wonderful to work with to guide us so we can improve the property.”
The building traces its history to the 19th century and for many decades housed the DeWine-Hamma Seed Company.
“We also purchased with the property an extra acre of ground for future development,” Ric Moody said. “Our first responsibility will always be the current tenants’ space needs. Since there is no other industrial space in the village, we want to put something that will help create jobs and experiences for the community.”