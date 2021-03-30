NEW OWNERS: Local family of realtors buys the Millworks in Yellow Springs

“Alison will be an awesome landlord and great benefit to Millworks businesses and Yellow Springs,” Charles “Red” Harrell told this news outlet Tuesday, March 30. “She is excited to get in and get started, and she already has, taking care of the things that needed corrected for her tenants.”

Ric Moody said his family has been involved with commercial real estate since 1949. “I am the second generation in the business, and now my kids are the third generation,” he said. “We want to be good neighbors in Yellow Springs and have been welcomed with open arms by the tenants, citizens and the village.

Yellow Springs village officials “have been wonderful to work with to guide us so we can improve the property.”

The building traces its history to the 19th century and for many decades housed the DeWine-Hamma Seed Company.

“We also purchased with the property an extra acre of ground for future development,” Ric Moody said. “Our first responsibility will always be the current tenants’ space needs. Since there is no other industrial space in the village, we want to put something that will help create jobs and experiences for the community.”