springfield-news-sun logo
X

New Dunkin’ Halloween drink is one for the peanut butter lovers

New Dunkin' peanut butter cup macchiato.
Caption
New Dunkin' peanut butter cup macchiato.

What to Know
By Sarah Franks
9 hours ago

As coffee shops across the country are releasing their Halloween and fall-themed drinks, Dunkin’ has a new take on its own spooky beverage.

On Tuesday, Oct. 12, Dunkin’ announced a brand new, seasonal menu item, the Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato.

“Dunkin’ has scared up its latest bewitched beverage for Halloween with its new Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato,” Dunkin’ stated in a release. “Sure to make ghosts, goblins, and guests shriek with delight, the world’s favorite flavor combo of chocolate and peanut butter is now available in the eerily delicious Dunkin’ Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.”

ExploreDeWine, Legend honored as part of Dayton Region Walk of Fame Class of 2020

The café franchise with more than 12,000 stores nationwide said its new drink is creamy and has the flavors of Halloween’s favorite candy, the peanut butter cup, and is paired with layers of “bone-chillingly bold Dunkin’ espresso.”

“Halloween is always a fearfully fun holiday at Dunkin’,” said Anh-Dao Kefor, Director of Integrated Marketing at Dunkin’. “This year we are going all-in for the occasion, celebrating our Halloween enthusiasts with not only the sweetest new Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato, but also a special scary sweepstakes offering up to $1K per day through a virtual trick-or-treating experience.”

Today, Oct. 13, through Halloween, Dunkin’ fans can enter once per day through Dunkin’s “augmented reality door” at dunkindoor.com. Participants only need to scan the QR code on the website with their phone to “trick-or-treat” for a chance to win $1,000 or a Dunkin’ eGift Card to use towards trying a Dunkin’ Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato or Spider Donut.

In Other News
1
WATCH: Dave Chappelle and Morgan Freeman cruise through area in new...
2
Single tickets for ‘Hamilton’ at Schuster Center on sale now
3
TODAY: Dave Chappelle returns to Netflix
4
WORTH THE DRIVE: Exhibition takes science ‘To infinity and beyond!’
5
Oktoberfest weekend is here! What you need to know to enjoy the Dayton...
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top