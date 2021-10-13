New Dunkin’ Halloween drink is one for the peanut butter lovers

As coffee shops across the country are releasing their Halloween and fall-themed drinks, Dunkin’ has a new take on its own spooky beverage.
On Tuesday, Oct. 12, Dunkin’ announced a brand new, seasonal menu item, the Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato.
“Dunkin’ has scared up its latest bewitched beverage for Halloween with its new Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato,” Dunkin’ stated in a release. “Sure to make ghosts, goblins, and guests shriek with delight, the world’s favorite flavor combo of chocolate and peanut butter is now available in the eerily delicious Dunkin’ Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.”
The café franchise with more than 12,000 stores nationwide said its new drink is creamy and has the flavors of Halloween’s favorite candy, the peanut butter cup, and is paired with layers of “bone-chillingly bold Dunkin’ espresso.”
“Halloween is always a fearfully fun holiday at Dunkin’,” said Anh-Dao Kefor, Director of Integrated Marketing at Dunkin’. “This year we are going all-in for the occasion, celebrating our Halloween enthusiasts with not only the sweetest new Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato, but also a special scary sweepstakes offering up to $1K per day through a virtual trick-or-treating experience.”
Today, Oct. 13, through Halloween, Dunkin’ fans can enter once per day through Dunkin’s “augmented reality door” at dunkindoor.com. Participants only need to scan the QR code on the website with their phone to “trick-or-treat” for a chance to win $1,000 or a Dunkin’ eGift Card to use towards trying a Dunkin’ Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato or Spider Donut.