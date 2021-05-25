May brings supermoon eclipse; what to know about Super Flower Blood Moon

Three celestial events will coincide with May’s full moon on Wednesday; in addition to the full moon, it will be a supermoon because of its proximity to Earth and it will happen along with the year’s only total lunar eclipse.
Skygazers across the globe will have a chance to see the full moon appear red during the Super Flower Blood Moon. During the lunar eclipse, the moon will appear red as it aligns with the sun and Earth and passes into Earth’s shadow. The eclipse will begin around 7:11 a.m. and last about 15 minutes.
Unfortunately, residents locally will miss the full blood moon because the moon will fall below the horizon. However, it’s still possible to catch a partial lunar eclipse starting around 5:45 a.m., according to NASA.
May’s full moon, known as the flower moon because it is the month when flowers abundant, will be at 7:14 a.m. Wednesday.
The full moon also is a supermoon and will appear brighter and bigger as it reaches the closest point to Earth in its orbit. May’s supermoon will be the closest of the year, according to space.com. It also is only one of two supermoons for 2021: the first was April’s Pink Moon. On average, supermoons are about 7% bigger and 15% brighter than a typical full moon, The Old Farmer’s Almanac reported.
Full moon calendar 2021
- June 24 Strawberry Moon
- July 23 Buck Moon
- Aug. 22 Sturgeon Moon
- Sept. 20 Harvest Moon
- Oct. 20 Hunter’s Moon
- Nov. 19 Beaver Moon
- Dec. 18 Cold Moon