Kings Island adjusting hours due to worker shortage

Labor availability causing Kings Island to reduce its operating hours. FILE PHOTO
Local News | 1 hour ago
By Ed Richter, Staff Writer

Kings Island sent a letter to season passholders today that says the amusement park in Mason will be limiting operating hours due to a shortage of workers.

The park will begin daily operation for the summer on Friday. Through June 10, Kings Island will now be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Season Pass Early Ride Time will begin at 10:30 a.m. each day

“We want to be sure we are delivering a fun and memorable experience but like a wide range of industries, the availability of labor continues to be a challenge, and our park is not immune,” the letter said.

Soak City Water Park opens this weekend. Reservations are required to enter Soak City this year. Currently there are no reservations available this weekend.

