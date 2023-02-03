Dayton-based country singer records new album in Nashville

While Suttle has a band led by her guitar-playing husband, Chris, they aren’t on “Dark Roots.” Weaver recorded the tracks with session players Justin Ostrander and Aaron Currie on guitar, drummer Jared Kneale, Phil Chandler on keyboards and bassist Chris Autry.

Explore 35 events to keep you busy in Dayton this February

“Justin gave me a list of some of the people he was thinking about for the songs,” Suttle said. “I felt super intimidated because those guys are all world-touring musicians, but they really gave the project their full attention. I was still intimidated to sing my songs in front of them. I’ve always had stage fright no matter what size stage I sing on but when I look back when I felt most nervous and out of place, that brought out my best work, so I really wanted to give it a shot.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Despite going to Nashville, Suttle didn’t make an album that is traditional or contemporary country. It’s definitely rootsy, grounded by the southern lilt in her voice, but it’s a much more interesting listening experience than much of today’s cookie-cutter country.

“This record is definitely the next chapter for me, but I struggle with the genre to place it,” she said. “I really wanted to make a record I’d listen to and not something that was trying to fit into any kind of mold. My songs are deeply honest. If someone listening feels the same way I do, I want them to find grace and a soft place to land.”

Explore 3 acts announced for Fraze Pavilion this summer

Suttle is also confident her music speaks to her artistic flexibility.

“I’ve always written songs as a sort of therapy but depending on the producer you work with, it gets squished, pulled and tweaked to fit into a certain vein that’s popular at the time,” she noted. “Instead of trying to fit into a certain mold, we set the mold on fire, and I sang around it.”

Artist info: jamiesuttle.squarespace.com.

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or donthrasher100@gmail.com.