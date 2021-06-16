Dave Chappelle’s outdoor pavilion shows come to an end

Dave Chappelle & Friends may have performed its last show at a Yellow Springs pavilion where it had performed during the pandemic.
Wirrig Pavilion, a short distance from U.S. 68 outside Yellow Springs, was granted a temporary use permit in May 2020 by Miami Twp. that allowed for outdoor performances by Chappelle until entertainment venues opened. It has now expired, and Miami Township zoning inspector Richard Zopf said he was unaware of any plans to appeal the permit expiration.
“The justification for the permit hinged on compensating for pandemic induced problems. The request is worded such that performances are no longer permitted when traditional venues are available,” Zopf said.
Chappelle hosted socially distanced comedy shows and music events at Wirrig Pavilion starting in May 2020. The shows had been called “An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair,” and others referred to them as Chappelle’s “Summer Camp.”
Last year, when the application for the permit was filed, the applicants asked the township to place a condition on the permit. If theaters and other venues are allowed to reopen at full capacity, the application indicated that Chappelle would likely not need to use that space in the same way.
Zopf said the property is zoned for agriculture, and the township’s comprehensive plan calls for keeping most property in the township zoned for agriculture.
“Our comprehensive plan indicates we would like to maintain the agricultural/rural nature of the township,” he said. “Consequently, very few commercial activities outside of agriculture are permitted.”
Zopf said he was unaware of any plans to appeal the permit. He said he did not know if there is a permit he would be able to give for more shows.
Wirrig’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The list of celebrity performers and famous guests at these performances included Trevor Noah, John Mayer, Sarah Silverman, Tiffany Haddish, Common, David Letterman, Jon Stewart, Chris Rock, Jon Hamm, Michael Che, Erykah Badu, Michelle Wolf, Donnell Rawlings, Talib Kweli, Louis C.K., Jaleel White, Frédéric Yonnet and more.
Chapelle’s company recently bought the old Yellow Springs firehouse on Corry Street in December and announced plans to turn it into a comedy club.