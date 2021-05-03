Cuteness overload! It’s Zoo Babies Month at the Cincinnati Zoo

Whether it’s a toddler like giraffe boys Theo and Finn or newborn fuzzy penguin chicks, there are dozens of young animals to see during Zoo Babies month.

A complete list of zoo babies is available here.

“No question that baby animals are adorable, but they’re also great ambassadors for their species,” said Maynard. “They can inspire visitors to care about their wild counterparts and take action to protect them.”

Zoo Babies runs through May 31. The event is free with regular zoo admission.

The zoo is open daily from10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cincinnati Zoo members enjoy early entry at 9 a.m. Reservations are required for all visitors.

For more information visit www.cincinnatizoo.org.