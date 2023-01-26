Businesses throughout Dayton area feature Bengals-themed treats

🏈🧡🖤 Ashley’s Pastry Shop

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Location: 21 Park Ave., Oakwood

Offerings: The bakery will be stocked Thursday, Friday and Saturday with cookies, cakes, doughnuts, cookie cakes, cupcakes, muffins, cheesecake and much more decked out in orange, black and stripes.

“Anything that’s bakery oriented we can turn into something Bengals,” Hammons said.

More Information: Call 937-293-1719 or visit the bakery’s Facebook page.

🏈🧡🖤 AmyCakes & Cookies

Location: 5 E. Linden Ave., Miamisburg

Offerings: The bakery is offering a variety of game day items like cookies and cupcakes on Saturday (limited quantities). Some items are available for pre-order only.

More Information: Call 937-247-0708 or visit www.loveamycakes.com.

🏈🧡🖤 Cake, Hope, and Love

Location: 1490 N. Fairfield Rd. Suite B, Beavercreek

Offerings: The bakery is offering a Bengals Box for fans to preorder by Friday for pickup on Saturday. The box includes football sugar cookies, dipped pretzel rods, dipped rice krispie treats and dipped oreos.

Customers who order a box for this weekend and the Bengals win, will receive an automatic $5 coupon for a Super Bowl Buttercream Board.

More Information: Visit www.cakehopeandlove.com/product/bengals-box or the bakery’s Facebook page.

🏈🧡🖤 Rip Rap Shake Shack

Location: 6010 Rip Rap Rd., Dayton

Offerings: Rip Rap Shake Shack has Bengals to-go boxes and custom cakes available for pre-order. Customers must preorder by Friday for Saturday pickup or preorder by Saturday for Sunday pickup.

More Information: Call 937-236-1065 or visit the ice cream shop’s Facebook page.

🏈🧡🖤 The Root Beer Stande

Location: 1727 Woodman Dr., Dayton

Offerings: The Root Beer Stande is featuring a $5 Joe Burrow dog, a jalapeño cheese filled beef dog topped with chili, onions, mustard and cheese. The deal is available through Sunday.

More Information: Call 937-640-1114 or visit its Facebook page.