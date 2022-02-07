BENGALS: ‘Who Dey-ton’ watch party planned in downtown Dayton

Bengals fans in Dayton need not worry about celebrating alone this weekend.
Sportcial, a Dayton-based adult sports organizer, is hosting an exclusive Super Bowl “Who Dey-ton! Watch Party” at downtown Dayton’s Top of the Market, located at 32 Webster St. The party, happening Sunday, Feb. 13 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., is limited to the first 200 fans to register.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at eventbrite.com.
“We want to create a memory,” said Dayton Sportcial co-founder, Raphael Carranza. “Forty-four years from now, when your grandchildren ask, ‘Where were you when Joe Burrow won Cincy’s first NFL Championship?’ We want a smirk to come across your face, as you think about how ridiculously fun it was to celebrate with the rest of Who Dey-ton.”
Tickets cost $54 per person, including service fees. The price is a “hat tip” to the only number retired by the Cincinnati Bengals — #54, Bon Johnson, “the Original Bengal.”
A ticket to the party includes an elevated “Tailgate Buffet” prepared by The Gourmet Deli, located beneath Top of the Market. The buffet will feature burgers, hot dogs, cheesy tots, mac n’ cheese, chicken tenders and coleslaw. Each ticket holder also gets two beverage tickets good for beer, wine or well cocktails. There will be a cash bar throughout the duration of the event.
LiftOff Entertainment will provide the event with a Live DJ, in addition to a “huge video wall and a slew of flat screens throughout the space.”
“There will be no bad seat in the house,” according to organizers.
“The versatile space that has hosted countless wedding receptions, Adult Prom, non-profit events, etc. will be transformed into an indoor tailgate atmosphere,” according to a release. “Cornhole bags will be flying, music will be playing, drinks will be drank, delicious nom noms will be eaten.”
