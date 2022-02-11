BENGALS: Treats, cocktail specials and more, what to know before gameday

There’s been a bounty of excitement leading up to the big day this Sunday, when the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams.
Restaurants are featuring special Bengals deals, bars are crafting unique Bengals-inspired cocktails, watch parties are being planned and people are even freshening-up on their Cincinnati Bengals knowledge. Here’s the rundown of the latest Bengals coverage from Dayton.com:
>>🐯Restaurants, bars roll out Super Bowl specials to celebrate Bengals
In Other News
1
Dayton-area artists receive excellence awards from Ohio Arts Council
2
Dayton’s Dangerous Dames to be honored for impactful contributions
3
BENGALS: ‘Who Dey-ton’ watch party planned in downtown Dayton
4
The Who plans historic return to Cincinnati
5
New documentary explores Miami Valley’s history of redlining
About the Author