Bellefontaine native voted Best Guest Experience Provider in Ohio Restaurant Association awards

Brittnee Vermillion of Brewfontaine has been named the Best Guest Experience Provider in the 2023 Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) Industry Awards.

Vermillion has been with Brewfontaine, located at 211 S. Main St. in Bellefontaine, since they opened their doors in 2015.

“She is not only a familiar and friendly face that is known by all, but her servant leadership style ensures that all guests, whether a regular or new individual walk out having the most amazing experience,” a Sunday, Nov. 12 Facebook post from the ORA said. “Brittnee makes Brewfontaine feel like more than a craft beer bar...she makes it feel like they are coming ‘home’ for a drink with friends and family!”

The Bellefontaine native told the ORA what she enjoys most about her job is working with those she considers family. Vermillion said she would like to thank those that voted for her.

“I have a tons of regulars here and we’re all like family,” she said. “We’re kind of known for being the “Cheers” type of bar in Logan County.”

This award recognizes “restaurant employees that guests come back to see repeatedly.” Servers, bartenders, hosts, food runners and anyone who directly interacts with guests were eligible for this award, which was selected by the public.

Other 2023 Industry Award winners selected by the public include:

· Best Restaurant North: The Blue Door Café & Bakery in Cuyahoga Falls

· Best Restaurant Central: Little Italy Ristorante in Groveport

· Best Restaurant South: Boca in Cincinnati

· Best Behind the Scenes Employee: Nicole Cline of Sweets & Meats BBQ in Cincinnati.

· Best Community Partner: Totally Baked Pizza in Akron

“The Industry Awards Celebration is an opportunity for the (ORA) to focus on the hard work, commitment and outstanding professional & community services of our members throughout the year,” the ORA said in a press release. “The event is dedicated to recognizing the importance of the extraordinary contributions and innovative ideas our industry brings through technology, charitable contributions, transformative products and dedication to education.”

Vermillion will be recognized along with several others winners on Monday, Dec. 4 in Columbus.