A World A'Fair returns with food, drinks from more than 25 countries

The international festival runs Friday through Sunday in Greene County.
A World A'Fair turned 50 in 2023. Formerly held at the Dayton Convention Center, the weekend long event moved to a new location, the Greene County Expo Center in Xenia.

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

A World A’Fair, a three-day international festival featuring food, drinks, entertainment and merch from more than 25 countries around the world, is returning to the Greene County Expo Center this weekend.

Here’s a look at the food and drinks expected to be offered at the festival:

The 51st A World A'Fair took place from Friday, May 3 through Sunday, May 5, 2024, at the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center in Xenia. Attendees visited booths representing over 30 countries to try food, drinks and learn about each country through their cultural displays. Dayton International Festival Inc. organized the ticketed event with non-profit organizations representing each participating country. This year's festival theme was "Art Around the World."

China

Food: Chicken dumplings, sweet nuggets, sachima (a sweet Chinese pastry), puffed cereal bars, egg rolls and spring rolls

Drinks: Lemonade, sweet or unsweet iced tea and water

Czech Republic & Slovakia

Food: Pastries and desserts

Drinks: Assorted Czech beers and water

France

Food: Macarons and croissants

Drinks: Wine, champagne and passion fruit slushies

Germany

Food: Brats, mett (raw pork seasoned with salt and pepper), German potato salad, seasoned sauerkraut and soft pretzels

Drinks: Beer, wine and water

Guam

Food: Barbeque chicken, barbeque ribs, shrimp patties, lumpia, chamorro salad, finadene (a spicy, tangy sauce), pickled eggs, pickles and radish

Drinks: Water and soda

Hungary

Food: Cabbage rolls, sausage, paprika potatoes and pastries

Drinks: Wine

India

Food: Vegetable samosa (triangular pastry), vegetable pakora (circular deep-fried fritter), rice, saag paneer (spinach with Indian cheese), chole (curry made with chickpeas), naan, chicken tikka masala and jalebi (a sweet dessert)

Drinks: Tea/chai, Taj Mahal beer, Kingfisher beer, mango lassi, mango juice, guava juice, rose water, lemonade and khus khus

Ireland

Food: Pub fries

Drinks: Beer

Italy

Food: Meatball sandwich, sausage sandwich, tiramisu, cannoli, Italian wedding cake (a cake with pecan, coconut and almond flavors), limoncello cake and Italian rainbow cake (almond flavored cake)

Drinks: Water and lemonade

Japan

Food: Onigiri (Japanese rice balls) and mochi ice cream

Drinks: Sake, Kinsen Plum wine and Asahi beer

Korea

Food: Bulgogi (thinly sliced meat), fried rice, mandu (Korean dumplings) and kimchi

Drinks: Lemonade

Lebanon

Food: Chicken and/or beef shawarma, kafta (similar to a meatball), falafel, hummus with pita bread, stuffed grape leaves, tabouli salad, spinach pies, baklava, mamoul (butter cookies filled with walnuts) and other pastries

Drinks: Strawberry water, rose water, wine and beer

Mexico

Food: Tacos, burritos, quesadillas, rice, beans and taco salad

Drinks: Mexican soda, margaritas and beer

Netherlands

Food: Appelflappen (Dutch apple turnover/beignet)

Drinks: Beer

Nigeria

Food: Akara (fried blackeye beans), dodo (fried plantain) and puff puff (deep fried dough)

Drinks: Water and lemonade

Norway

Food: Prepackaged lefse (Norwegian flatbread)

Drinks: Water

Panama

Food: Beef empanadas

Drinks: Malta and fruit juices

Peru

Food: Pionono (stuffed plantain cups), arroz con leche (rice pudding), pie de manzana (apple pie) and Peruvian vanilla cake

Drinks: Inca Kola

Philippines

Food: Lumpia (chicken, pork, beef or veggie), barbecue skewers (chicken and pork), pancit with chicken and fresh veggies, adobo chicken with rice, turon (a snack made from thinly sliced bananas), halo-halo, empanadas, ice cream, siopao (steamed bun) and balut (duck egg embryo)

Drinks: Beer, soda, mango juice, calamansi juice, guava juice, soursop juice

The 51st A World A'Fair took place from Friday, May 3 through Sunday, May 5, 2024, at the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center in Xenia. Attendees visited booths representing over 30 countries to try food, drinks and learn about each country through their cultural displays. Dayton International Festival Inc. organized the ticketed event with non-profit organizations representing each participating country. This year's festival theme was "Art Around the World."

Poland

Food: Pierogi, Polish sausage sandwich and paczki (Polish doughnut)

Drinks: Water and beer

Puerto Rico

Drinks: Pina coladas and piraguas (flavored shaved ice)

Rwanda

Food: Brochettes (skewers), samosa, maudazi (African doughnuts), kachumbari (salsa) and taro croquettes

Scotland

Food: Meat pies, bridies (pastry filled with minced beef) and short bread

Drinks: Soda pop and beer

South Slav

Food: Baklava, pita, potica (nut roll), pretzels and pastries

Drinks: Water, wine and beer

Turkey

Food: Chicken shawarma-style wraps with vegetables and sauce, various sweet and non-sweet pastries, wrapped candies, wafers and chocolates

Drinks: Water, soda, tea and coffee

Vietnam

Food: Fried rice, Vietnamese kebab and fried spring rolls

Drinks: Water, juice and Vietnamese coffee

HOW TO GO

A World A’Fair is open 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Greene County Expo Center, also known as the Greene County Fairgrounds, at 120 Fairgrounds Road in Xenia.

Online presale tickets are $5 for those over 60, $8 for adults and $5 for those six to 17 years old. Three day ticket packages are available. An adult package is $18. Presale tickets end at 4 p.m. on May 2.

For more information, visit a-world-a-fair.webflow.io or the festival’s Facebook or Instagram (@aworldafair) pages.

