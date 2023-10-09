6 festivals happening this weekend featuring food, film and all things fall

Fall is in the air this weekend with cool temperatures and several highly anticipated festivals.

From the Yellow Springs Street Fair to the Ohio Sauerkraut Festival, thousands of people will be traveling to the Dayton region for food, craft vendors, live music and much more.

Check out these six festival happening Friday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 15:

Out Here Dayton Film Fest 🎬

WHEN: Friday, Oct 13 through Sunday, Oct. 15

WHERE: 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

DETAILS: The 18th annual Dayton LGBT Film Festival has been rebranded with a new name — Out Here Dayton Film Fest.

The opening night film will be “Our Son,” a family drama starring Billy Porter, Luke Evans, Phylicia Rashad and Andrew Rannells. The film will screen at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.outheredayton.org or the festival’s Facebook page.

Yellow Springs Street Fair 🌻

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 14

WHERE: Downtown Yellow Springs

DETAILS: The Yellow Springs Street Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests can expect around 250 eclectic and unique vendors, food trucks, music and beer.

For more information, visit www.yellowspringsohio.org/street-fair or the festival’s Facebook page.

Pumpkin Fest 🎃

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 14

WHERE: 3601 Rigby Road in Miamisburg

DETAILS: Pumpkin Fest will be a new event held from 1 to 8 p.m. at Austin Landing. Festivalgoers can expect pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin ice cream, pumpkin pie, pumpkin beers and lots of other fall flavors.

For more information, visit www.dineoutdayton.com/event/pumpkin-fall-fest/ or the festival’s Facebook page.

Ohio Sauerkraut Festival 🍴

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 15

WHERE: Main Street in Waynesville

DETAILS: Sauerkraut is king at this festival featuring approximately 460 craft vendors and 60 food items. Festivities will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Sauerkraut-inspired food includes sauerkraut pizza, sauerkraut balls and sauerkraut doughnuts.

For more information, visit www.sauerkrautfestival.waynesvilleohio.com or the festival’s Facebook page.

Enon Apple Butter Festival 🍎

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 15

WHERE: South Xenia Street in Enon and at Enon Elementary School

DETAILS: The Enon Apple Butter Festival is returning downtown 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday with food and craft vendors, demonstrations and entertainment.

The Enon Historical Society will make apple butter on-site the old-fashioned way in six, 50-gallon copper kettles, cooked over open wood-burning fires. Canning and selling of the apple butter is done at the festival as it becomes ready.

For more information, visit www.enonhistoricalsociety.com.

Fall Farm Fest 🌽

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 15

WHERE: 2385 E. State Route 41, Troy

DETAILS: Fall Farm Fest is returning to Lost Creek Reserve noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The two-day festival will feature pumpkins, pony rides, a corn maze, corn shooter and more. Admission is free, but there are charges for pumpkins, pony rides and the corn maze/shooter.

For more information, visit www.miamicountyparks.com/fall-farm-fest or the park’s Facebook page.