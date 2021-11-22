springfield-news-sun logo
200 feet tall with 20,000 lights: Carillon Tree of Light to burn bright starting tomorrow

Deeds Carillon is now transformed into the Carillon Tree of Light during the holiday season. The breathtaking Tree of Light — an unmistakable symbol of Christmas in the Miami Valley — signals the return of Carillon Historical Park’s month-long holiday celebration: A Carillon Christmas. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Deeds Carillon is now transformed into the Carillon Tree of Light during the holiday season. The breathtaking Tree of Light — an unmistakable symbol of Christmas in the Miami Valley — signals the return of Carillon Historical Park’s month-long holiday celebration: A Carillon Christmas. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

What to Know
By Sarah Franks
27 minutes ago

It’s a beacon of holiday cheer that can be spotted, in places, from miles away.

Carillon Park’s stunning Tree of Light, standing at 200 feet tall and featuring 20,000 lights, will illuminate the sky beginning tomorrow, Nov. 23. However, this year there will not be a countdown event which drew large crowds to the initial tree-lighting.

According to Haylie Schlater Reed, marketing associate at Dayton History, the plan is to have the Tree of Light already lit before A Carillon Christmas begins at 5 p.m. Beyond the 23rd, the Tree of Light will be actuated on a solar cell.

From Nov. 23 through Dec. 30, daily from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Carillon Park will celebrate the holiday season. The festivities will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Price of admission is $12 per adult (ages 18 to 59), $10 per senior (ages 60+), $8 per child (ages 3 to 17) and free for children 3 and under. Tickets can be purchased online at daytonhistory.org or in person.

