121 works from Dayton, Springfield and more part of art exhibition

Deidre Hamlar, Director of the Aminah Robinson Legacy Project at the Columbus Museum of Art, served as juror. Wetterstroem said Hamlar has built a legacy in the Columbus area and the staff was excited to have her as juror, and she has a local connection as husband Ron Stephens is from Springfield.

Award recipients had pieces in different mediums. Jerry Womacks took Best in Show with his sculpture “Vortex”, created from reclaimed yellow pine, stone base and steel. Second place went to Paul Rienzo for the acrylic and gouache on board painting “Kingdom”.

Grace Worley’s liquid charcoal on canvas untitled piece claimed third. Honorable mentions went to Cat Sheridan, Cheyenne Shuttleworth and Bill Franz.

“Overall, this exhibition captures the different types of art in our community and good representation from all over,” said Wetterstroem. “There’s always a diverse group of media, like a lot of collages.”

After two years of the pandemic keeping things limited, she added this year feels more like the pre-pandemic days.

The SMOA is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sundays.

HOW TO GO

What: 76th Annual Juried Members’ Exhibition

Where: Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Rd., Springfield

When: Wednesdays through Sundays through Oct. 2

Admission: $5 non-members; free for members

More info: www.springfieldart.net/