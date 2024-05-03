24CV0345: Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Michael F. Lloyd, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, Treasurer of Clark County, United States of America, Unknown Spouse, if any, of Michael E. Lloyd, foreclosure.

Marriage licenses:

Helen J. Panthaworn, 20, of Springfield, student and Lincoln L. Huffman, 21, of Cedarville, student.

Amber N. Bryan, 36, of Springfield, homemaker and Amarjeet Singh, 37, of Springfield, N/A.

Tara N. Cron, 41, of Springfield, manager and Michael A. Terrell Sr., 43, of Springfield, cook.

Shyann D. Johnson, 27, of New Carlisle, front office coordinator and Aaron B. Lynch, 26, of New Carlisle, heavy trailer mechanic.

Property transfers:

Bethann Swigert to Bethann and Mary Lou Swigert, 14 Longs Court, South Vienna; $0.

Edith A. Infante to Ronald Milla, 3167 Uplands Road, Springfield; $123,000.

Rhiannon M. Hayslip to Gary and Tonya K. Moore, 2474 S. Tecumseh Road, Springfield; $199,000.

Taylor and Jessica Nunn to Adam C. Long, 7336 New Horizon Ave., Enon; $250,000.

Marshall McMillin to Antonio R. Polo and Maria Del Pilar6642 Southern Vista Drive, Enon; $205,000.

David L. and Christine J. Kitchen, trustees to Brianna J. Prether, 6673 Emerald Ave., Enon; $195,000.

John R. Roberds to John R. and David K. Roberds, 6810 Arnold Ave., Enon; $0.

William J. Barth to Julie A. Barth, 6401 Springfield-Xenia Road, Springfield; $0.

Judith L. Maclean to Tonia D. and Thaine Moore, 3184 Fairfield Pike, Springfield; $410,000.

Jameson T. and Danielle E. Morrow to John R. and Bristy Walker, 3841 Gordon Hill Drive, Springfield; $275,000.

Richard H. and Susan L. Kogler to Richard H. and Susan L. Kogler, 5076 W. Jackson Road, Enon; $0.

James K. Earnest to Eileen E. Earnest, 111 Estelle Ave., Enon; $0.

John R. and Bristy J. Walker to Lewis and Alisha R. Barchanowicz, 39 Nightingale Trail, Enon; $390,000.

Harry D. Haynes to James B. Haynes and Deborah L. Whipkey, 4436 Yale St., Springfield; $0.

Kreelan Mcmullen to Krisand Michaels, 2114 Granada Drive, Springfield; $0.

Lori A. Cochran to Lori A. and David H. Cochran, 4939 Brannan Drive W., Springfield; $0.

Arlon A. Nash to Albert A. Nash, 631 Hiser Ave., Springfield; $0.

Karen A. Isham to Chelsea Isham, 1121 Westmont Drive, Springfield; $144,600.

Trent B. Jackson Sr. to John M. Vervoort, 4561 Willowbrook Drive, Springfield; $289,900.

Sally G. Bowers to Robert R. Smedley Jr., 4511 Ridgewood Road W., Springfield; $185,000.

Richard F. and Deloras F. Secrist, trustees to Deloras F. Secrist, trustee, 5697 Victorian Way, Springfield; $0.

Charles A. Jones II and Regina Moore to Charles A. Jones II, 2345 Liberty Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Harold J. Rood Sr. to Ashley M. and Thomas A. Cotterman, 11360 Old Columbus Road, South Vienna; $275,000.

Michael J. and Carol L. Detrick to Michael J. Detrick, 11136 Knoxville Road, Mechanicsburg; $0.

Marjol A. Burr and Larry Elwood to Larry E. and Marjol A. Burr, 112 W. Pleasant St., Catawba; $0.

Meggin Wernz to Brenda B. T. and Joseph Laurel, 610 Sheffield Drive, Springfield; $175,000.

Joyce A. Schutte to Robert P. Hall to Regan Wade, 2139 Duquesne Drive, Springfield; $182,000.

Michael J. Detrick to Michael T. Detrick, 4103 Lower Valley Pike, Springfield; $0.

Richard D. Bayliss to Richard D. Bayliss, trustee, 922 Old Columbus Road, Springfield; $0.

Richard Goheen to James R. and Gwendolyn S. Hess, 3249 Maplewood Ave., Springfield; $140,000.

Carrillo Group LLC to El Tarasco Framing Construction LLC, 2744 May St., Springfield; $19,000.

Priscilla F. Scott to Priscilla F. and Roger L. Scott, 721 Neosha Ave., Springfield; $0.

NVR Inc. to Prinznoel and Chinee E. Taon, 187, 191 Chesapeake Circle, Springfield; $307,500.

NVR Inc. to Takisha Martin, 183 Chesapeake Circle, Springfield; $312,200.

NVR Inc. to Jacob and Amanda Payen, 166 Chesapeake Circle, Springfield; $308,000.

Larry W. and Janet N. Durfey to Janet N. Durfey, 2911 Caldwell St., Springfield; $0.

Alex C. Ray to James M. and Marian A. Galyon, 2700 Edna Lane, Springfield; $158,000.

Michelle B. Lord to Lyndsay A. Phillips, 1156 Ryan Road, Springfield; $320,000.

Marciene Huemmer to Linda K. Addis, 1136 Lindsey Road, Springfield; $195,000.