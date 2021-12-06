WORTH THE DRIVE: Hop aboard railroad tour of Hocking Valley with Santa Claus

For the past few decades, the Hocking Valley Scenic Railway has offered a unique way to traverse the idyllic landscapes of Nelsonville, Hocking Hills, Athens and the surrounding area. Each weekend, guests are able to board a historic train at the Nelsonville Depot and embark upon train rides to see sights like an old canal lock from the Hocking Canal, the remains of the Nelsonville Brick Company, the original depot at Haydenville and more.

Over 140 years ago, in 1867, construction began on what was then called the Columbus & Hocking Valley Railroad, a stretch of railroad tracks between Columbus and the Hocking Valley that was used to transport the area’s salt and coal to other portions of the state. Now, guests can ride along these historically significant tracks in trains that were built using historic equipment from the early 20th century. This historic equipment includes a “combination baggage-passenger car (with working coal stove in the winter; no A/C) built for a Baltimore & Ohio predecessor in 1917; three commuter coaches built around 1923 and 1927 for the Chicago, Rock Island & Pacific (heated in winter; no A/C); a day coach built in the 1930s for the Baltimore & Ohio (car has A/C and heat); and two converted freight cars used as open-air passenger cars,” according to the Hocking Valley Scenic Railway’s website.