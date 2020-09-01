springfield-news-sun logo
WORTH THE DRIVE: Hundreds of lanterns to light up zoo during Asian Lantern Festival this summer

The Cleveland Metropark Zoo will be putting on a socially distanced version of its popular Asian Lantern Festival until Sept. 20.
The Cleveland Metropark Zoo will be putting on a socially distanced version of its popular Asian Lantern Festival until Sept. 20.

Credit: Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks

Credit: Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks

QUICK TRIPS | Updated Sept 16, 2020
By Ashley Moor

The Asian Lantern Festival, taking place at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and celebrating its fourth year, will be held July 14 through Sept. 5.

Held Wednesdays through Sundays, the festival invites guests to see live acrobatic performances, juggling, dancing and colorful displays of lanterns on the Fifth Third Bank stage at the Cleveland Zoo. In its entirety, the Asian Lantern Festival features more than 1,000 illuminated lanterns with more than 70 large-scale displays. Guests can also enjoy an Asian craft market and a variety of culturally-inspired cuisines.

The Cleveland Metropark Zoo is presenting its annual Asian Lantern Festival until Sunday, Sept. 20.
The Cleveland Metropark Zoo is presenting its annual Asian Lantern Festival until Sunday, Sept. 20. The festival features over 1,000 lantern displays.

Credit: Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks

Credit: Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks

For those guests who opt to do the drive-through version of the festival, they are asked to remain inside of their vehicle for the entirety of the event. Drive-through dates are July 14, 21 and 28.

Acrobats, jugglers, contortionists and martial artists are just a few of the many types of performers who entertain the crowd nightly as guests can enjoy live performances every hour, starting at 6:45 p.m. on the Fifth Third Bank Stage. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KYLE LANZER/CLEVELAND METROPARKS
Acrobats, jugglers, contortionists and martial artists are just a few of the many types of performers who entertain the crowd nightly as guests can enjoy live performances every hour, starting at 6:45 p.m. on the Fifth Third Bank Stage. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KYLE LANZER/CLEVELAND METROPARKS

To purchase your tickets to the Asian Lantern Festival, visit to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s website.

WANT TO GO?

What: Asian Lantern Festival

Where: The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, 3900 Wildlife Way, Cleveland

When: July 14 through Sept. 5 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Cost: Tickets are $20 per person, $60 for a group four-pack and free for children two years of age or younger. Cleveland Zoo members are $18 per person and $54 for a group four-pack. For those purchasing their tickets on the day of their desired event, tickets will be $22 per person and $66 for a group four-pack. Tickets are scheduled in half-hour time slots from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. every night of the event. Regular zoo admission will not give you entry to the festival.

More info: www.clevelandmetroparks.com

