WORTH THE DRIVE: Hundreds of lanterns to light up zoo during Asian Lantern Festival this summer

For those guests who opt to do the drive-through version of the festival, they are asked to remain inside of their vehicle for the entirety of the event. Drive-through dates are July 14, 21 and 28.

Acrobats, jugglers, contortionists and martial artists are just a few of the many types of performers who entertain the crowd nightly as guests can enjoy live performances every hour, starting at 6:45 p.m. on the Fifth Third Bank Stage. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY KYLE LANZER/CLEVELAND METROPARKS

To purchase your tickets to the Asian Lantern Festival, visit to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s website.

WANT TO GO?

What: Asian Lantern Festival

Where: The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, 3900 Wildlife Way, Cleveland

When: July 14 through Sept. 5 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Cost: Tickets are $20 per person, $60 for a group four-pack and free for children two years of age or younger. Cleveland Zoo members are $18 per person and $54 for a group four-pack. For those purchasing their tickets on the day of their desired event, tickets will be $22 per person and $66 for a group four-pack. Tickets are scheduled in half-hour time slots from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. every night of the event. Regular zoo admission will not give you entry to the festival.

More info: www.clevelandmetroparks.com