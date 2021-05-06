X

Moms get into the Columbus Zoo FREE on Mother’s Day

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is offering free admission for moms Sunday, May 9 for Mother's Day.
Credit: Grahm S. Jones

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is offering free admission for mothers this Sunday.

Mother figures who are accompanied by at least one of their children or grandchildren are eligible (an $11.99-$21.99 value), regardless of age.

The child’s admission rate will follow the zoo’s regular admission rules based on age or membership affiliation.

Credit: Amanda Carberry

What could be cuter than animal moms with their precious babies?

Mother’s Day is the perfect time to spend time with family outdoors and enjoy watching some of the zoo’s new mothers and animal families as they care for their young.

There are several new babies at the zoo. Katy the koala and her new joey are climbing trees in Australia and the Islands and TJ the tufted deer fawn is exploring his habitat in Asia Quest.

Surrogate manatee Stubby watches over orphaned calves, Squirrel, Scampi, Acorn and Einstein, and giraffe calves Sammie, Ralph and Schaefer roam in the Heart of Africa.

Credit: Amanda Carberry

Family favorite attractions have also recently opened.

Giraffe feedings, camel rides and the Kangaroo Walkabout are back.

This special Mother’s Day free admission offer is only available at the zoo’s entrance. Timed and dated reservations are still required for other members of the party. Free admission for mothers will be applied at the entrance.

For more information and to reserve a timed entry, visit ColumbusZoo.org.

Additional updates about the Columbus Zoo’s animals, events and more can be found on the zoo’s social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

