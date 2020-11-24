Find your dream Christmas tree at one of these local farms

7701 Salem Ave., Clayton. 937-836-5826

Types of trees, costs: Pre-cut Ohio-grown trees cut daily, 3 to 14 feet, all varieties. Plenty of 10- to 12-foot firs available. Canaan Fir, Douglas Fir, Fraser Fir, Norway Spruce, Scotch Pine, White Pine, Austrian Pine and Blue Spruce also available. Trees are $6-12 per foot, depending on variety and quality.

Extras: Cut your own White Pine, fir and spruce varieties. Fresh wreaths, branches and roping.

Hours: Open Nov. 13-25, Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thanksgiving Day from noon to 4:30 p.m. and Nov. 27 through Dec. 24 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Directions: Take I-70 west to Exit 26, turn left on Hoke Road, right on Salem Avenue; tree lot is four houses down on the right or take I-70 east to Exit 26 and the tree lot is on the left as you get off the exit.

🎄RED BARN TREE FARM

990 Soldiers Home Miamisburg Road, Miamisburg. 937-367-4508

Types of trees, costs: 4- to 9-foot-tall Scotch Pine, Norway Spruce, Canaan Fir and Eastern White Pine. Cut any tree for $37 (this option will be limited, so be sure to sure grab yours before they sell out). Tree netting is $3. Pre-cut 6- to 8-foot Canaan Firs for $57.

Hours: 10 a.m. until dark, Saturday and Sunday, until trees are gone. Opening date is Friday, Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Limited quantities.

Directions: From I-75 Dayton Mall area take State Route 725 west through Miamisburg, at the light just across the river turn right on to Soldier Home MSBG Road. The farm is one mile north on the right-hand side of the road at the intersection of Soldiers Home and Manning Roads.

GREENE COUNTY

🎄 COUNTRY CHARM TREE FARM

348 Timothy Lane, Xenia. 937-352-6240

Types of trees, costs: Any species is $9 per foot. The farm offers Firs, Spruces and Pines. Pre-cut Balsam Firs and Canaan Firs start at $35.

Extras: Shaking and baling services available. Handmade wreaths and grave blankets.

Hours: Noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday through Sunday starting Nov. 27.

Directions: Take U.S. 35 East around Xenia to U.S. 68, north on U.S. 68 toward Xenia to Union Road, follow signs for farm; or take I-71 north to Ohio 42 to U.S. 35 East to U.S. 68, follow signs to farm.

COVID-19 Precautions: There will be minimal contact at pay stations. Saws and sleds will be sanitized after each use. No complimentary hot chocolate and cookies will be offered, and guests must adhere to social-distancing guidelines and wear face masks.

Caption Alex Walls, an employee at Young’s Christmas Tree Farm, pulls a tree through a net as he gets it ready for a customer in this photo from 2015. BILL LACKEY/STAFF/FILE

Caption Carl Young of Carl and Dorothy Young’s Christmas Tree Farm outside Yellow Springs looks over one of the Christmas trees that are for sale this year. A fungus infecting some trees around the country this year has not infected trees on his farm or other area farms. JEFF GUERINI / STAFF

🎄 CARL AND DOROTHY YOUNG’S CHRISTMAS TREES

4968 U.S. 68 North, Yellow Springs. 937-708-6828

Types of trees, costs: Cut your own Scotch Pine, White Pine, Norway Spruce, Canaan Fir, Blue Spruce and Concolor Fir. All pines start at $59. Spruce trees start at $64. Fir trees start at $75. Small live potted Blue Spruce and Norway Spruce start at $89.

Extras: Will shake, wrap and load every tree. Wreaths, stands and decorations to complete your Christmas tree shopping. Wreaths start at $22.95. Saws available. Gift shop available. Free hot chocolate and popcorn available.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The farm is open for business beginning on Nov. 27 and will remain open for the season until all trees are sold.

Directions: Take U.S. 68 to one mile north of Yellow Springs. Located just south of the big red barn, look for the little red tree barn next to Route 68.

COVID-19 Precautions: Guests must wear masks while inside of the gift shop and outside when social distancing is not possible. Plexiglass barriers are installed between staff members and guests at the counters and foot traffic is contained in the gift shop to maintain social distancing guidelines.

Caption Scenes from Young’s Christmas Tree Farm outside Yellow Springs. (Staff file photo by Bill Lackey)

🎄 SPRING VALLEY TREE FARM

2642 Cook Road, Spring Valley. 937-429-1717

Types of trees, costs: Variety of spruces, pines and firs for cutting at $8.50 per foot, up to 7 feet. $9 per foot up to 8 and 9 feet and $10.50 per foot for trees 10 feet and above. A variety of living trees (balled and burlapped) are $25 per foot. Small potted trees of all varieties range between $7.50 and $25.

Extras: Saws and tree cleaning (for $1) are available; bailing is $1 and bags are $1.50 each. Wreaths available. Decorated wreaths for $25, undecorated for $20. Tree bags and preservatives are $1.50.

Hours: Open Thanksgiving weekend from Friday, Nov. 27 through Tuesday, Dec. 1 and on Dec. 4-8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The tree farm closes on Dec. 8.

Directions: East on U.S. 35. Proceed south on U.S. 42 and watch for signs as U.S. 42 narrows, just after you cross the Little Miami River.

COVID-19 Precautions: Guests are required to maintain proper social distancing guidelines and to wear masks. Additionally, saws and sleds are sanitized after each use and there will be minimal contact at pay stations and no drinks and snacks at their pay stations.

MIAMI COUNTY

🎄 FULTON FARMS

2393 OH-202, Troy. 937-335-6983

Types of trees, costs: All fir trees $55 regardless of size. Supply is very limited.

Extras: Saws and complimentary wrapping and shaking included.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily starting Nov. 27 through Dec. 6.

Directions: Take Ohio 202 north past Ohio 571, drive a couple of miles. Farm is on the left.

WARREN COUNTY

🎄 BIG TREE PLANTATION

2544 S. Waynesville Road, Morrow. 513-836-0975

Types of trees, costs:

Canaan Fir pricing: Ranges from $70 for a six-to-seven-foot tree to $450 for a 13-to-14-foot tree. Taller trees as marked.

Fraser Fir pricing: Ranges from $75 for a six-to-seven-foot tree to $450 for a 13-to-14-foot tree.

There is also a selection of live trees that customers can plant on their own that range from three to six feet tall, priced starting at $39.

Extras: Saws, shaking and baling services available. Free wagon rides and hot chocolate. Wreaths available, life-size Nativity scene; delivery, set-up and pickup services available. Tabletop stands are also available for purchase.

Hours: Hours vary. Click this link for a full list of hours. Open from Nov. 27 to Dec. 23.

Directions: I-71 to exit 32 (Morrow); east 1.2 miles to South Waynesville Road, turn right.

COVID-19 Precautions: Guests are expected to wear face masks and to maintain proper social distancing.

🎄 BERNINGER TREES AND WREATHS

1220 Stubbs Mill Road, Lebanon. 513-882-4441.

Types of trees, costs: All cut-your-own trees are $43, including tax. The farm has a large selection of pines and smaller selection of firs, ranging from approximately 6-7 feet.

Extras: Handmade wreaths and garland, varying in price. All trees shaken and wrapped. Free popcorn.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Sunday starting Nov. 27.

Directions: From I-71, take Ohio 48 north to Ohio 123. Turn right on Ohio 123, then immediately turn right on Stubbs Mill Road. From I-75, take Ohio 63 east through Lebanon. This becomes Ohio 123. Turn right on Stubbs Mill Road. Farm is 1.1 miles on left.

COVID-19 Precautions: Masks are required while inside and customers are encouraged to bring their own saws to cut down their trees.

🎄 WERTZ FAMILY TREE FARM

5682 Union Road, Franklin. 937-746-7870

Types of trees, costs: Cut your own Canaan Fir and Scotch Pine, $7.50 per foot. Pre-cut Fraser and Concolor Firs for $8.50/foot. The farm has only small cut-your-own trees this year.

Extras: Wreaths are $30 each and are available at 20 percent off with the purchase of a tree. They shake, bail, and help tie the tree to your car. Hot chocolate packets are sent home with the kids.

Hours: 4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday until sold out. Noon to 7 p.m. on Black Friday.

Directions: 2 miles north of Atrium Medical Center.

COVID-19 Precautions: All employees will be wearing masks and customers are asked to also wear masks while inside of the barn and outside if they are in close proximity of other parties.

BUTLER COUNTY

🎄BARTELS FARM LLC

4427 Cotton Run Road, Hamilton. 513-795-2271

Types of trees, costs: Eastern White Pines are $35, Canaan Firs are $35-$100 depending on size and quality, Scotch Pines are $35, Colorado Blue Spruces are $35-$63 for a cut tree and $100 for a live tree, and pre-cut Fraser Firs are $70.

Extras: Live animal nativity featuring “Precious” the Christmas donkey; two Christmas shops; wreaths and garland made fresh from their trees. Cut your own or they will cut it for you. Shaking and baling available.

Hours: Customers must make an appointment to visit the Christmas tree farm by heading to Bartels Farm’s website. Appointments are still available for Dec. 4, 6, 11, 12 and 13.

Directions: I-75 south to St. Rt. 63 West at Monroe to St. Rt. 4 North, to St. Rt. 73 West through Trenton to Cotton Run Road. North.

COVID-19 Precautions: Staff members will be wearing masks and sanitizing surfaces frequently. Customers are required to wear masks when entering the Christmas shops and interacting with staff members.

🎄JOHN T. NIEMAN NURSERY

3215 New London Road, Hamilton. 513-738-1012

Types of trees, costs: Canaan Fir, Douglas Fir, Norway Spruce, Blue Spruce, Scotch Pine, and White Pine trees, up to 20 feet in length. Sixty acres of trees. Prices vary. Check the nursery’s website for a full pricing guide. Assistance in cutting, hauling and loading to vehicle. Balled and burlapped trees and tree stands.

Extras: Wreaths, swags, arrangements and roping. Complimentary hot chocolate and cookies.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, beginning Nov. 21.

Directions: Take U.S. 27 north to Ross-Hamilton exit. Turn left on Ohio 128. At first light, turn right on School road, then right on Layhigh Road, turn left on New London Road.

CLARK COUNTY

🎄GREENE ACRES CHRISTMAS TREE FARM

9504 Lower Valley Pike, Medway. 937-849-1486

Type of trees, costs: Cut your own Canaan Firs at $10 per foot.

Extras: Complimentary tree shaking and netting. Gift shop. Visit the alpacas.

Hours: 4:30-7 p.m., Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, starting Nov. 27.

Directions: Take I-70 to the I-675 interchange; take Spangler Road to Lower Valley Pike.

COVID-19 Precautions: Only two masked shoppers are allowed to be in the gift shop at once.

