WEEKEND GUIDE: Classic rock, comedy, musicals and more

Tony Rock learned long ago he can’t coast on the fact he is Chris Rock’s brother. As such, he remains a driven, hardworking performer whether acting in films and television projects, doing stand-up comedy or through recurring gigs like his time as a panelist on “Lights Out With David Spade.” He recently filmed a pilot for the potential sitcom “Roomationship.” Rock returns to town for a run at the Funny Bone Comedy Club, 88 Plum St., Suite 200, The Greene, Beavercreek, Friday through Sunday, Jan. 7 through 9. Show times are 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday. This special engagement is 21 and older. Cost: $22. Call 937-429-5233 or visit dayton.funnybone.com.

3) DPO

Caption Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra artistic director and conductor Neal Gittleman. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Caption Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra artistic director and conductor Neal Gittleman. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

In its upcoming “East Meets West,” Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra is not only contrasting distinct musical cultures but also different time periods. The Masterworks Series concert at the Schuster Center, Second and Main streets, Dayton, at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 7 and 8, features classic works by Eastern composers such as Strauss and Mozart. However, the centerpiece of the upcoming Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presentation is Reena Esmail’s contemporary composition “My Sister’s Voice.” For this piece, the DPO will be joined by Hindustani singer Saili Oak and soprano Kasia Borowiec. Cost: $14 to $68. Call 937-228-3630 or visit www.daytonlive.org.

4) ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’

An entire, nail-biting contest is recreated during “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” the Tony Award-winning musical comedy being mounted by INNOVAtheatre. Nicholas Brown directs a new production presented at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown, Thursday through Sunday, Jan. 13 through 16. The rest of the technical team includes assistant director Christopher Koonce, choreographer Anna Rae Brown, vocal director Adelyn Rae Helms and orchestral director Judy Mansky. Show times are 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, with 3 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday. Cost: $25. Visit sorgoperahouse.org.

5) Oddbody’s

Bubba Sparxx isn’t wasting his time getting back on stage in 2022, with a handful of dates on the books in the first part of the year. His early schedule includes a show with DJ Domino at Oddbody’s Music Room, 5418 Burkhardt Road, Dayton, at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8. Cost: $20 to $25 general admission. This show is 18 and older. Next up at Oddbody’s is Blaze on Thursday, Jan. 13. The rescheduled date on the Return from the Grave Tour is an all-ages show with performances by Redd, Insane E, Loc the Demigod, Capn Smoke, Ninja Newman, Lil Ceej, Saint Vengeance and Mile J. Cost: $15 general admission, $25 reserved booth seat. Visit facebook.com/oddbodys.

Caption Cincinnati-based stand-up Mark Chalifoux, who recently filmed his first comedy special, performs at Wiley’s Comedy Club in Dayton on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 7 and 8. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Caption Cincinnati-based stand-up Mark Chalifoux, who recently filmed his first comedy special, performs at Wiley’s Comedy Club in Dayton on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 7 and 8. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

6) Mark Chalifoux

Like all performers, Mark Chalifoux was hit hard by the pandemic shutdowns, but he found a way to work. The Cincinnati native adapted to doing socially distanced shows and outdoor performances and contributed dad jokes on the site TheDad.com. When the restriction eased, he hit the road and began filming the experience for the next five months. The results are his first stand-up special, which will be released in 2022. Chalifoux performs at Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St., Dayton, on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 7 and 8. Show times are 8 p.m. Friday and 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $15. 937-224-5653 or wileyscomedy.com.

7) Singer-songwriters

Level Up Productions has programmed three big acoustic showcases in January at Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton. There is A Wintry Mix with Nasty Bingo and Friends on Friday, Jan. 14, and Winterfolk Fest 2022 on Saturday, Jan. 15. Before that, however, is An Intimate Evening of Singer Songwriters featuring Charlie Jackson, David Payne, Brandon Good and John Duty at 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8. The. Cost: $7 presale, $10 day of show. Visit yellowcabtavern.com.

8) ‘Godspell’

Caption La Comedia Dinner Theatre in Springboro, Ohio. CONTRIBUTED Caption La Comedia Dinner Theatre in Springboro, Ohio. CONTRIBUTED

The late 1960s and early ‘70s were a changing time for stage musicals with contemporary productions like “Hair” and “Jesus Christ Superstar.” Like the latter, “Godspell,” which premiered Off-Broadway in 1971, used the Bible as the source material for a modern update. “Godspell” is the next show for La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. It opens on Thursday, Jan. 13. Show times are between 12:30 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Sunday, and between 7:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Doors open two hours before show time. The buffet opens at about 11:15 a.m. for matinees and 6:15 p.m. for evening performances. Cost: $67 through $78 adults, $37 children 11 and younger. “Godspell” runs through Sunday, Feb. 13. Call 1-800-677-9505 or visit lacomedia.com.

9) ‘90s Dance Night

Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton has a lot of acoustic shows booked in January, but the venue’s management also realizes that sometimes the best advice is simply, “Dance!” With that in mind, the club welcomes in DJ Sexbox on the first Friday of each month for Love U: A ‘90s RnB Night. The next installment, at 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, features a mix of Destiny’s Child, Usher, TLC and other acts from the era. Cost: $5 presale, $7 day of show. Visit yellowcabtavern.com.

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.