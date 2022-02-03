Hamburger icon
UPDATE: Refunds available for tonight’s ‘Hamilton’ performance

“Hamilton,” which won Tony, Grammy and Olivier Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, is presented by Premier Health Broadway in Dayton at the Schuster Center in Dayton, January 26 through Sunday, Feb. 6.

Updated 3 hours ago

Dayton Live has announced that tonight’s performance of “Hamilton” will go on as scheduled. However, due to road closures and Level 3 snow emergencies in surrounding counties, the organization will offer refunds to patrons who are not able to attend.

If your tickets were purchased from Dayton Live/DaytonLive.org and are not used this evening, they will automatically be refunded back to the original payment method. Patrons do not need to contact the Ticket Office tonight.

Even so, if you’re able to brave the inclement weather tonight, over 100 seats are available. Prime locations have opened up in all sections.

Based on Ron Chernow’s 2004 biography of flawed founding father Alexander Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hip-hop musical tells the story of Hamilton’s inspiring and thought-provoking rise as an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s sidekick during the Revolutionary War. He also served as America’s first Treasury Secretary.

Dayton Live reminds patrons that performances will go on as scheduled unless there is a Level 3 snow emergency in Montgomery County.

Explore‘A feast of art’: Groundbreaking ‘Hamilton’ on the horizon

HOW TO GO

What: “Hamilton: An American Musical”

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

When: Through Feb. 6; Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 4 at 8 p.m.; Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Feb. 6 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Length: 2 hours and 50 minutes including a 20-minute intermission

Cost: $49-$349

Tickets: Call Ticket Center Stage at 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

COVID-19 protocol: Masks are required for patrons over the age of 6

FYI: Be sure to visit daytonlive.org to stay informed of any potential “Hamilton” cancellations before or during its run.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

