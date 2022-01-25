See ‘Hamilton’ for $10: Ticket lottery open now

You can be in the room where it happens for only $10.
Forty tickets will be available for every performance of “Hamilton” for $10 each when the national tour performs Jan. 26-Feb. 6 at the Schuster Center.
Dayton Live announced a “Hamilton” digital lottery Jan. 13 that will begin in conjunction with the show’s first performance on Jan. 26.
The next lottery is currently open through 12 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27 for tickets to performances Tuesday, Feb. 1 through Sunday, Feb. 6.
HOW TO ENTER
Use the official app for “Hamilton” now available for all IOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (http://hamiltonmusical.com/app)
Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1 p.m. on the day that the lottery closes for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for the ticket(s).
No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.
Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets.
Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.
Lottery tickets may be picked up at the Schuster Center Box Office beginning two hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.
Lottery tickets void if resold.
ADDITIONAL RULES
Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice.
Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final – no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. A purchase will not improve the chances of winning.
Tickets for “Hamilton” are currently on sale. Patrons are advised to check daytonlive.org/hamilton for late release seats which may become available at short notice.
For more information about the lottery, visit daytonlive.org/hamilton-lottery.
HOW TO GO
What: “Hamilton: An American Musical”
Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton
When: Jan. 26-Feb. 6; Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 27 at 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Jan. 28 at 8 p.m.; Jan. 29 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Jan. 30 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 4 at 8 p.m.; Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Feb. 6 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Length: 2 hours and 50 minutes including a 20-minute intermission
Cost: $49-$349
Tickets: Call Ticket Center Stage at 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org
Cost: $49-$349
COVID-19 protocol: Masks are required for patrons over the age of 6
FYI: Be sure to visit daytonlive.org to stay informed of any potential “Hamilton” cancellations during its run.
