Horses, photo ops and shopping: Downtown Urbana is the spot to celebrate the holidays Friday

“We’re always excited to present this for the people,” said Vicki Deere-Bunnell of Monument Square District, which presents the event.

Local downtown shops will open at 10 a.m. for those wanting to get an early start on the day or their shopping. Street vendors and food trucks open at 4 p.m. followed by holiday music at 4:30. Caroling at 5:15 will lead to the annual tree lighting at Legacy Park at 5:30.

A new feature in 2024 will be a free photo opportunity with a carousel horse courtesy of the breast cancer awareness organization Breast Friends Forever.

The parade will begin at 6:30 on Scioto Street with a variety of horses decked out in various decorations and lights. They’ll be joined new participants including a 4-H group and another breed of four-legged friends, dogs.

St. Nick will be the grand finale to the parade leading to Legacy Place, 725 S. Main St., where he’ll meet visitors at 7:15. Deere-Bunnell said attendees will find an even more vibrant atmosphere in Santa Land this year with more decorations and spirit.

“The residents wanted to get more involved and are excited to make a fun time for the kids who visit,” she said.

Santa Land will be open 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 12 and 19 and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7, 14 and 21.

Holiday Horse Parade attendees can round out the evening with free trolley and carriage rides downtown from 7:15-9 p.m.

“We just hope everybody will join us to enjoy our kickoff to the holiday,” Deere-Bennell said.

MORE DETAILS

Downtown Urbana will celebrate Small Business Saturday the following day and Holiday Open House weekend, Dec. 6-8.

For more information on the Holiday Horse Parade, go to www.monumentsquaredistrict.com/holiday-horse-parade.