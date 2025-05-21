Guided Springfield tours offer peek at history of places people likely pass daily

The series of guided tours will be conducted by a mix of architects, artists, curators, historians and other local professionals who will share how some of the places we may pass by daily with little thought have a place in Springfield history. A mix of walking tours, happy hour tours, family tours and a virtual tour will be offered and admission varies by tour.

Series program director and creator Kevin Rose has developed 50 separate tours throughout the series’ history and said the 2025 offerings are successful tours that are undergoing transitions as some longtime tour guides have left and a new groups of energetic guides step in, and some tours return after several years.

“These are the places that stand out when people think of Springfield, the bread and butter of the community,” he said. “We’re helping create a sense of pride in the community.”

One of the newer tour attractions is one of the city’s oldest with the Springfield Burying Ground, available twice as a Happy Hour Tour on June 11 and July 2. The space is one of the oldest in the city, underwent an extensive restoration and was rededicated in 2023 and contains some of the city’s founders and veterans of the Revolutionary War, Boston Tea Party and other wars.

Rose is also enthused over a pair of neighborhood tours. The Rodgers Place walking tour on June 7 is one he put an estimated 100 hours of research and writing into for what is considered a part of the American story, located off Madison Ave. and near the Littleton and Rue Funeral Home, that tour sold out previously.

“It’s a special neighborhood, underappreciated that people don’t always drive through It’s about the stories of people and realization of a dream type of tour,” said Rose.

The Broadmoors walking tour on Aug. 9 was also the result of long research and time for varied stories covering the Great Depression, the effects of industrialism and race.

Another feature that served well during the limitations of the COVID-19 pandemic was a virtual tour and it will return on June 26, exploring the Bushnell Mansion, the home of former Ohio Governor Asa Bushnell, located on E. Main St. This tour is free on Zoom.

While the tour series attracts a mostly local crowd, occasionally there will be others who come in during a vacation. Rose was gratified to find a couple from as far as Texas join one.

A virtual tour has multiple benefits and allows other audiences from anywhere around the country or world as well as those who can’t travel.

“It’s a great way to reach people with disabilities who may struggle with the other tours due to things like health or age,” Rose said.

Rose is always tweaking and looking to enhance the tours and looks forward to 2026 as it marks the 250th anniversary of the U.S and the 225th anniversary of Springfield’s founding.

“We’re looking to create longevity in the series, to continue great storytelling to continue in 30-40 years from now,” he said.

HOW TO GO

Those interested in certain tours are encouraged to reserve their place early as some tend to quickly fill up. To buy tickets or for more information, go to www.westcotthouse.org/westcotthouse.org/summertours.

2025 Summer Tour Series Schedule

May 24, 10 a.m. Sacred and Symbolic (Walking Tour)

June 6, 5:30 p.m. Downtown West (Happy Hour Tour)

June 7, 10 a.m. Rodgers Place (Walking Tour)

June 11, 5:30 p.m. Springfield Burying Ground (Happy Hour Tour)

June 21, 10 a.m. Victorian SoFo (Walking Tour)

June 26, 4 p.m. Bushnell Mansion (Virtual Tour)

June 27, 5:30 p.m. Lenski Walk (Family Tour)

June 28, 10 a.m. Progressive East High (Walking Tour)

July 2, 5:30 p.m. Springfield Burying Ground (Happy Hour Tour)

July 9, 5:30 p.m. Weaver Chapel (Members-Only Tour)

July 19, 10 a.m. The Woods (Walking Tour)

Aug. 1, 5:30 p.m. Springfield Public Art (Happy Hour Tour)

Aug. 9 10 a.m. The Broadmoors (Walking Tour)

Aug. 14, 5:30 p.m. Downtown Victorian (Happy Hour Tour)

Sept. 6, 10 a.m. Gilded East High (Walking Tour)