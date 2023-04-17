Donny Osmond to perform at Fraze Pavilion

Osmond’s latest album, “Start Again,” debuted in the fall of 2021. The pop/R&B collection marked a milestone 65th album for the performer and his first full length solo album in seven years. The album features collaborations with such notable performers as Charlie Wilson and Pierre Bensusan and is entirely co-written and produced by Osmond. The album was directly inspired by his “unique career journey of constant reinvention over the course of his six decades as a world recognized performer.”

Osmond is also known as a television host, best-selling author, commercial spokesman, motivational speaker and race car driver.