Donny Osmond to perform at Fraze Pavilion

32 minutes ago

Puppy love alert! Singer/actor Donny Osmond will perform Wednesday, July 26 at 8 p.m. at Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion.

Throughout his career, Osmond, 65, has earned 33 gold records and sold over 100 million albums.

Osmond’s latest album, “Start Again,” debuted in the fall of 2021. The pop/R&B collection marked a milestone 65th album for the performer and his first full length solo album in seven years. The album features collaborations with such notable performers as Charlie Wilson and Pierre Bensusan and is entirely co-written and produced by Osmond. The album was directly inspired by his “unique career journey of constant reinvention over the course of his six decades as a world recognized performer.”

Osmond is also known as a television host, best-selling author, commercial spokesman, motivational speaker and race car driver.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, April 22 at 10 a.m. Tickets are priced at $45.50-$80.50. Ticket prices increase $5 day of show.

For more information, visit https://fraze.com/.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

