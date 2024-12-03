Continuing to support Hurricane Helene victims: Springfield event planned for weekend

Springfield Kiwanis will sponsor Rich Carey’s band This Day and the Champion City Trio in the program “From Springfield with Love” from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co., 102 W. Columbia St. Admission is free and free will donations to the Red Cross to help victims of the hurricane will be collected.

“This brought our family closer to the tragedy and the show is an opportunity for this community to come together, listen to music and give to our brothers and sisters in the Carolinas,” Rich Carey said.

Trish Carey had just served Dave, a retired U.S. Army brigadier general, a cup of coffee in the family’s living room and returned to the kitchen when the landslide hit. Dave was thrown 20 feet out a front window and survived, but Trish never knew what hit her according to Rich Carey and they lost everything, with the family not finding out until the next evening.

“That’s when it took on a personal note for us and we wanted to jump on this to help others,” said Rich Carey. “We can’t wrap our brains around what the families down there are facing.”

Seeing the of power of music over the years, producing a gamut of emotions that can instill hope, enthusiasm and energy and add to the holiday season encouraged the benefit concert.

Kiwanis will man a table during the show that contributions can be made at. The Red Cross helped Dave Carey in the wake of the tragedy and recommended that as his charity of choice to help others.

“It’s a good way to set the atmosphere in Springfield. People can get out of the house, come together and give. It’s hard for us in Springfield to image the contrast in North Carolina and down south after the hurricane,” Rich Carey said.