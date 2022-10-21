Patio of the Week: Celebrate all things British at The Last Queen

With the exception of covered and heated patios, this may be one of the last weekends to enjoy some serious patio weather.
With soccer season kicking into high gear leading up to the World Cup in Qatar in just over a month and many of us still reeling from the death of Queen Elizabeth II last month, it may be time to dive into something that celebrates all things British.
Credit: Alexis Larsen
Credit: Alexis Larsen
The Last Queen Gastropub, which opened in April in Enon, is ready to serve up the flavors and feel of England in its cozy 49-seat indoor restaurant and outdoor dining area with additional seating. It’s a quaint, relaxing spot to toast on this weekend.
Credit: Alexis Larsen
Credit: Alexis Larsen
Owner Adrian Shergill is from Southampton in the UK and is interested in dishing up an authentic experience. Taking the time to relax and chat over a pint at the pub is part of his culture.
Credit: Alexis Larsen
Credit: Alexis Larsen
The bar has a full bar with single malt whiskeys, bourbons and other spirits as well as a selection of wines, but the IPAs, pale ales, amber ales, stouts and lagers are perfect to ring in the last gasps of single layer clothing weather.
Credit: Alexis Larsen
Credit: Alexis Larsen
The mainstays on draft include the Old Speckled Hen (English Pale Ale), Fuller’s ESB (English Extra Special Bitter), Bellhaven Scottish Ale (Pale Ale) and Guinness (Irish Dry Stout) all run on Nitro to give it that wonderful creamy, smooth mouthfeel and flavor.
They have a few options for snacks with a pint that include roasted spicy nuts ($3.50), olive mash with crackers ($4) and a charcuterie ($7).
If you get out early to enjoy the drive and take in the beauty of the tree canopies along the way, a full English breakfast is available on both Saturday and Sunday until noon that features eggs, sliced grilled tomato and mushrooms, sausage, smoked bacon and baked beans with toast ($16).
Credit: Alexis Larsen
Credit: Alexis Larsen
Other options include burgers ($14), fish and chips ($18.50), shepherd’s pie ($16) and bangers and mash ($16).
Credit: Alexis Larsen
Credit: Alexis Larsen
Two TVs at the bar are tuned into soccer for those who have a different definition of football than most Americans.
The Last Queen is a great little hidden gem that is sweet and relaxing with a transformative vibe to help you enter relax mode and stay there. And with the weather forecast this weekend isn’t that what we are all hoping for?
Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.
HOW TO GO
What: The Last Queen
Where: 210 E. Main St., Enon
Hours: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday
More information: 937-340-6032 or www.lastqueenpub.com
About the Author