Patio of the Week: Celebrate all things British at The Last Queen

Owner Adrian Shergill is from Southampton in the UK and is interested in dishing up an authentic experience. Taking the time to relax and chat over a pint at the pub is part of his culture.

The bar has a full bar with single malt whiskeys, bourbons and other spirits as well as a selection of wines, but the IPAs, pale ales, amber ales, stouts and lagers are perfect to ring in the last gasps of single layer clothing weather.

The mainstays on draft include the Old Speckled Hen (English Pale Ale), Fuller’s ESB (English Extra Special Bitter), Bellhaven Scottish Ale (Pale Ale) and Guinness (Irish Dry Stout) all run on Nitro to give it that wonderful creamy, smooth mouthfeel and flavor.

They have a few options for snacks with a pint that include roasted spicy nuts ($3.50), olive mash with crackers ($4) and a charcuterie ($7).

If you get out early to enjoy the drive and take in the beauty of the tree canopies along the way, a full English breakfast is available on both Saturday and Sunday until noon that features eggs, sliced grilled tomato and mushrooms, sausage, smoked bacon and baked beans with toast ($16).

Other options include burgers ($14), fish and chips ($18.50), shepherd’s pie ($16) and bangers and mash ($16).

Two TVs at the bar are tuned into soccer for those who have a different definition of football than most Americans.

The Last Queen is a great little hidden gem that is sweet and relaxing with a transformative vibe to help you enter relax mode and stay there. And with the weather forecast this weekend isn’t that what we are all hoping for?

HOW TO GO

What: The Last Queen

Where: 210 E. Main St., Enon

Hours: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday

More information: 937-340-6032 or www.lastqueenpub.com