JUST IN: Chicka Wing announces opening date in Springfield

Chicka Wing, a brand new fast-casual, chicken restaurant concept, will open March 31 at 1875 S. Limestone St. in Springfield.
Chicka Wing founder Adam Price, a Dayton transplant from Alabama, and Chicka Wing vice president, Kyle Smith, a Vandalia native, are brothers-in-law eager to fill a void in the Springfield area regarding fresh chicken options.
“We were looking for a fresh food, fresh quick, wing establishment, and very quickly realized there was a hole in the market,” Smith said. “So, we’re excited to bring a fast, affordable, high-quality option to the Springfield area. We’re excited to be able to give back to the Springfield community in our own little way.”
Chicka Wing’s menu will feature several combo options including choices of “chicka fingers” and wings, available bone-in or bone-out. Familiar chicken restaurant sides like Texas toast and french fries are also on the menu.
Chicka Wing currently has a location under construction at 6315 Brandt Pike (Ohio 201) but Smith says an opening is not slated until later this spring. Other locations across the Miami Valley are also being considered.
“Our plan is to expand,” Smith said. “We’re looking for new locations where we can build next.”
