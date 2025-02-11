Cult classic ‘Rocky Horror Show’ headed for Legend stage in Springfield

Tickets are available for all performances. This show is intended for adult audiences and may not suitable for anyone under 18 and parents and guardians are requested to consider the mature themes and content that include actors cross-dressing in a satirical matter. The show will also include haze/fog effects.

Originally a stage production in England satirizing 1950s horror films and Americans with uptight morals to a rock soundtrack, “The Rocky Horror Show” didn’t catch on in the U.S. at first. In 1975, the film version, which added “Picture” to the title, was released and over the years attracted a cult following that saw people dressing like the characters, reciting the dialogue and bringing props, making it a shared experience.

The license for “Rocky Horror” is hard to obtain and when Springfield Civic Theatre was able to, Lorrie Sparrow-Knapp jumped at the chance to direct and do it right to recreate that experience a lot of people got during the midnight movie showings in the 1980s and beyond.

“The music is the same and if you like the music you’ll love hearing it with a live band and performers,” she said. “Everything else you love about it is going to be there. ‘Rocky Horror’ has never been about politics; it has always been about fun.”

Attendees are welcome to dress in costume as their favorite characters and yell at the stage. Throwing items and shining lights will not be permitted for the performers’ safety. There will also be a costume contest as part of the experience.

Sparrow-Knapp is from Springfield and has directed several shows but called this the most talented cast she’s ever worked with, including many recognizable veteran and some younger performers.

“Some of these kids have come up here and you’ve been watching them for years. Their voices are incredible,” she said.

The story of naïve Brad and Janet, who stumble into an old castle to find Dr. Frank-N-Furter and his crew of aliens from Transexual Transylvania becomes a crazy journey spoofing rock and roll and old horror movies.

The intention is to honor the story and keep it audience-friendly at the same time. Sparrow-Knapp suggests anyone not familiar with the show to do some research if unsure about attending.

Sparrow-Knapp said this production is a little different from some of Springfield Civic’s shows and hopes that people who have enjoyed “Rocky Horror” previously to experience it in a live environment as different type of Valentine’s Day getaway.

“I encourage the people to support Springfield Civic Theatre and would love to see the Springfield community come out and enjoy this production. Come have fun, sing and dance since the message at heart is to be who you are,” she said.

MORE DETAILS

Tickets cost $20 and $18 for seniors, students and veterans and are available at the Legend box office at The Dome, 700 S. Limestone St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information or to buy tickets online, go to www.springfieldcivictheatre.org/events.